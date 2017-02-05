Are you nostalgic yet?

For those of us old enough to remember the OG Transformers heyday, and for those of us who just like watching Michael Bay blow stuff up, here’s the trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight that’s airing during the Super Bowl.

The trailer reveals basically nothing about a movie that is about basically nothing, except for the fact that ANTHONY HOPKINS (yeah, Anthony Hopkins) probably made a boatload of cash to be in it.