When the Super Bowl was a blowout Genie Bouchard agreed to go on a date with a fan
Add Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard to the list of sports fans prematurely handing the Lombardi Trophy to the Falcons.
After Tom Brady threw a pick-six late in the first half, Bouchard figured it was safe to declare the game over and boast that she thought Atlanta was always going to win. That’s when a fan in her mentions decided to throw a Hail Mary.
I knew Atlanta would win btw— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date?— TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017
It looked like a pretty safe bet at the time, but as the Patriots began to mount a comeback Bouchard started to sweat a little bit.
So...where do you live? https://t.co/mfucQ0C9VL— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Omfg— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Yeah, betting against Tom Brady is a little like betting against Serena Williams. Hopefully Genie learned her lesson.