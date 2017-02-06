Add Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard to the list of sports fans prematurely handing the Lombardi Trophy to the Falcons.

After Tom Brady threw a pick-six late in the first half, Bouchard figured it was safe to declare the game over and boast that she thought Atlanta was always going to win. That’s when a fan in her mentions decided to throw a Hail Mary.

I knew Atlanta would win btw — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

It looked like a pretty safe bet at the time, but as the Patriots began to mount a comeback Bouchard started to sweat a little bit.

Omfg — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Yeah, betting against Tom Brady is a little like betting against Serena Williams. Hopefully Genie learned her lesson.