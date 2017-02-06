Extra Mustard

When the Super Bowl was a blowout Genie Bouchard agreed to go on a date with a fan

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Add Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard to the list of sports fans prematurely handing the Lombardi Trophy to the Falcons. 

After Tom Brady threw a pick-six late in the first half, Bouchard figured it was safe to declare the game over and boast that she thought Atlanta was always going to win. That’s when a fan in her mentions decided to throw a Hail Mary. 

It looked like a pretty safe bet at the time, but as the Patriots began to mount a comeback Bouchard started to sweat a little bit. 

Yeah, betting against Tom Brady is a little like betting against Serena Williams. Hopefully Genie learned her lesson. 

