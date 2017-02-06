The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI in one of the most thrilling championship games in recent memory.

Well, very recent. If the last 12 months have been any indication, we shouldn't have been surprised by the epic nature of Super Bowl LI, which the Patriots won 34–28 in overtime after a 25–point comeback.

Here's a look at some of the craziest championships of the last 12 months.

Villanova wins national title with buzzer–beater (April 4, 2016)

Leicester City beats 5,000-1 odds to win EPL title (May 2, 2016)

(Those are Leicester City players reacting after Chelsea drew Spurs to clinch the title for the Foxes.)

Cavs beat Warriors in NBA Finals Game 7 after rallying from 3–1 series deficit (June 19, 2016)

Brazil beats Germany on penalties to win first Olympic soccer gold medal (August 20, 2016)

Western New York wins NWSL Championship on penalties (October 9, 2016)

Sparx win WNBA Finals after incredible Game 5 vs. Lynx (October 20, 2016)

Cubs break 108-year curse, win epic World Series battle with Indians (November 1, 2016)

Clemson comes back to beat Alabama in CFP national championship (January 9, 2017)

Federer beats Nadal in five-set Australian Open final thriller (January 29, 2017)

Patriots rally from 25 points down to win Super Bowl LI (February 5, 2017)

March Madness 2017, we're looking at you.