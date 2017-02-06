Extra Mustard

Super Bowl Alternative Facts: How SI.com would have celebrated a Falcons title

Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Here at Sports Illustrated, we like to stay ahead of the curve. So when the Falcons pushed their lead to 28-3 and appeared to be coasting to a blowout Super Bowl victory, we whipped up a post on the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history and began working on Falcons championship content. 

Then Tom Brady happened, the Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, and all our hard work was for naught.

The biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history

Then we remembered: We live in an age where alternative facts are a thing. And the alternative facts are clear as day: The Falcons won Super Bowl LI. Here is all the evidence you could ever need.

Falcons fans will want to frame this to commemorate their first-ever Super Bowl title:

Robert Alford, whose 82-yard pick-six put the Falcons up 21-0, took home MVP honors.

Wait, no he didn't. Devonta Freeman won the MVP, of course. Everyone knows that.

The Patriots lost, according to the early edition of the Boston Globe

Actually, Matt Ryan was named the MVP. After all, he did throw for about a million and a half yards. 

Because the Falcons won, Roger Goodell didn't have to hand Brady, Bill Belichick or Robert Kraft the trophy. The Commish got the last laugh, per usual.

Brady is sad. His pick-six cost the Patriots the game.

And then there's the commemorative issue, which will not see the light of day. 

If you want to see the non-alternative facts, you can read about Super Bowl LI here

 

