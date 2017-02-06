The Super Bowl is a time for tweeting. It’s one of those rare occasions that almost everyone in the world is watching the same event at the same time, and reacting to it online. During the game, Twitter’s pretty much fine. You’ve got your kneejerk reactions, a bunch of screaming, and some amazing jokes. Afterwards, though, everyone wants to deliver the take to end all takes. Everyone wants to leave a stamp on the game that will last forever. They want a spot at the debate table with Skip Bayless.

Well, sometimes those aforementioned people try a little too hard. There were some pretty awful tweets sent out after Sunday’s game. Here are some that should be deleted immediately:

Falcons led 28-3.



28+3 is 31.



Warriors blew a 3-1 lead. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017

Patriots come from behind win over Atlanta like Trump win in Nov over Clinton — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 6, 2017

I know what he was going for, but this makes absolutely no sense:

I kno y I didn't get the ball now. Yes Lawd!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) February 6, 2017

I feel like i just walked in on my wife having sex w my/ brother. Im so torn and hurt.... words cant describe this feeling — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) February 6, 2017

It would be perfect if Goodell gave Brady a slightly deflated Lombardi trophy. — Kevin DeYoung (@RevKevDeYoung) February 6, 2017

He deserved better https://t.co/bu0NnbuYds — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 6, 2017

I love how every time I go to a Super Bowl the Pats win and it's the best football game ever played. It's so fun — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 6, 2017

An overtime 51 years in the making.

You're welcome.#HitTheButton #SB51 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 6, 2017

(even if we'd rather see pettiness.) — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) February 6, 2017

TOM BRADY IS MICHAEL JORDAN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

Now there was one good tweet, however: