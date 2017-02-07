Extra Mustard

Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: LeBron goes after 'trash' report; Kevin Love quotes Winston Churchill

Lindsay Applebaum
2 hours ago

0:38 | NBA
LeBron James denies he wants Love-Anthony trade

Everybody's Hating on the Media These Days

After a ridiculous overtime win in D.C. Monday night (more on that below), LeBron James went after Frank Isola's NY Daily News report that claims LeBron is pushing a Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade.

Kevin Love took a slightly more passive-aggressive approach in addressing the report, sharing a Winston Churchill quote on Instagram.

Between the accusations of covering up terrorist attacks and spreading trashy lies about NBA trades, "The Media" might need to hire a PR crisis manager.

But Back to That Game...

In case the Super Bowl wasn't enough of a nail-biter, Monday night's Cavs-Wizards game—a 140-135 Cleveland win that featured a ridiculous, overtime-forcing shot by LeBron—brought the drama. My pal Dan Steinberg, who is not really one for hyperbole, called it "maybe the best NBA game of the season" in his Washington Post column. This guy agreed:

Aggressive Attire

The Patriots' defensive coordinator isn't ready to let go of that grudge.

Missing Jersey Case Getting Pretty Serious

Like, Major Offenders Unit serious.

Under Texas law, the jersey thief could face up to 99 years in prison if caught.

This is 40

Poor Bradley Beal

Odds & Ends

In praise of Eli Manning's fashion choices ... The most edited Wikipedia pages ... Kanye deletes his pro-Trump tweets ...  Lena Dunham says the pain of Trump winning the election made her lose weight ... Justin Bieber reportedly paid $2 million for Super Bowl ad.

Worth Every Penny

I'm Sorry You Have to See This

Can't Stop Watching This Dog Sneeze

More (but not enough, never enough) videos of sneezing dogs can be found here.

