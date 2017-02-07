Everybody's Hating on the Media These Days

After a ridiculous overtime win in D.C. Monday night (more on that below), LeBron James went after Frank Isola's NY Daily News report that claims LeBron is pushing a Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade.

LeBron James on the Kevin Love-Carmelo Anthony trade rumors: pic.twitter.com/PFXJvI2oP8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 7, 2017

Kevin Love took a slightly more passive-aggressive approach in addressing the report, sharing a Winston Churchill quote on Instagram.

Kevin Love's latest Instagram post... 👀 pic.twitter.com/U5dSpl17Ek — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 7, 2017

Between the accusations of covering up terrorist attacks and spreading trashy lies about NBA trades, "The Media" might need to hire a PR crisis manager.

But Back to That Game...

Cavaliers' Kevin Love goes deep to LeBron James, who banks in last-second game-tying three (all angles) pic.twitter.com/AR10o0x8xH — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 7, 2017

In case the Super Bowl wasn't enough of a nail-biter, Monday night's Cavs-Wizards game—a 140-135 Cleveland win that featured a ridiculous, overtime-forcing shot by LeBron—brought the drama. My pal Dan Steinberg, who is not really one for hyperbole, called it "maybe the best NBA game of the season" in his Washington Post column. This guy agreed:

Lovely Lad(ies) of the Day

Meet Daniela and Valeria and Gutierrez, sisters who claim to be twins despite having wildly different-looking Bitmojis (Compare Exhibit A and Exhibit B). Hmmm... (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

The Gutierrez Twins: Lovely Ladies of the Day gallery 1 60 Close expandIcon 1 60 Close

Aggressive Attire

The Patriots' defensive coordinator isn't ready to let go of that grudge.

Looks like Matt Patricia is wearing a Goodell clown shirt as the team arrives back in Boston pic.twitter.com/YK8OPZ4Hoh — Nick Emmons TV (@nicknbcboston) February 6, 2017

Missing Jersey Case Getting Pretty Serious

Like, Major Offenders Unit serious.

HPD Major Offenders is working with NFL Security & state & local law enforcement officials to investigate theft of Tom Brady's #SB51 jersey. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 6, 2017

Under Texas law, the jersey thief could face up to 99 years in prison if caught.

This is 40

Poor Bradley Beal

when u run into your ex at the bar and they look good pic.twitter.com/MToQ4oqlKd — Lindsay Applebaum (@lindsapple) February 7, 2017

Odds & Ends

In praise of Eli Manning's fashion choices ... The most edited Wikipedia pages ... Kanye deletes his pro-Trump tweets ... Lena Dunham says the pain of Trump winning the election made her lose weight ... Justin Bieber reportedly paid $2 million for Super Bowl ad.

Worth Every Penny

A Cheeto that looks like Harambe is on eBay and can be yours for the low, low price of $100k https://t.co/MyI2owrTxZ pic.twitter.com/d6vsJP70fZ — HuffPost Weird News (@HuffPostWeird) February 6, 2017

I'm Sorry You Have to See This

Going to suggest it not use that for its Tinder profile.



"New Bucktoothed Ghost Shark Species Discovered" https://t.co/247mxL3V2q pic.twitter.com/nbFEazR8kD — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) February 7, 2017

Can't Stop Watching This Dog Sneeze

More (but not enough, never enough) videos of sneezing dogs can be found here.

