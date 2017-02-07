Rob Gronkowski’s semi-annual booze cruise weaved through the streets of Boston on Tuesday and it did not disappoint.

After Gronk enjoyed several libations during the inaugural booze cruise two years ago, fans were eager to make sure their tight end didn’t go thirsty. There are so, so many videos of Gronk catching beers, chugging them, and spiking the empty cans. But one video stands out among them all. It’s the perfect distillation of Rob Gronkowski.

Here it is, in all its glory, a shirtless Gronk double-fisting beers. TMZ also has footage of Gronk pouring both beers in and around his mouth.

Gronk goes full beast mode ripping the lid off his beer with his teeth pic.twitter.com/XkT3bgZC3Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017

This also produced some of the finest photojournalism in NFL history.

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

This is the only reason to root for the Patriots to win another Super Bowl.