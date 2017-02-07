Extra Mustard

Tom Brady texted Isaiah Thomas after the Super Bowl: ‘It's your turn next’

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Contain yourselves Boston sports fans...

Tom Brady texted Isaiah Thomas after the Super Bowl “It's your turn next.” 

What we're missing is a video of Thomas seeing his phone light up with a text from "TB12" or at least that's how I imagine he has him stored on his phone.

Thomas is heading to his first All-Star Game and would have a great year if he managed to finish it off by dethroning LeBron James and the Cavaliers not only in the East but as the NBA champions.

Order the Patriots' Super Bowl LI commemorative package

The Celtics have not won a championship since 2008.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters