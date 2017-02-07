Contain yourselves Boston sports fans...

Tom Brady texted Isaiah Thomas after the Super Bowl “It's your turn next.”

Isaiah Thomas says Tom Brady texted him after the Super Bowl and said, "It's your turn next." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2017

What we're missing is a video of Thomas seeing his phone light up with a text from "TB12" or at least that's how I imagine he has him stored on his phone.

Thomas is heading to his first All-Star Game and would have a great year if he managed to finish it off by dethroning LeBron James and the Cavaliers not only in the East but as the NBA champions.

• Order the Patriots' Super Bowl LI commemorative package

The Celtics have not won a championship since 2008.