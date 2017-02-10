Extra Mustard

Video: ‘Free Charles Oakley’ chants broke out the Rangers game

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Friday February 10th, 2017

The Rangers may be the more successful of the two teams James Dolan owns, but that doesn’t mean fans will leave him alone. 

The Rangers played host to the Predators Thursday night at the Garden, the night after Knicks legend Charles Oakley was hauled out of the building in cuffs following an incident with security that started because of Oakley’s longstanding feud with Dolan. New Yorkers, united in their disdain for the wannabe bluesman, made their voices heard during Thursday night’s game. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

The thought is nice, but that’s such a lousy chant. Why not add Oakley’s first name to fit the four-syllable cadence? Knicks fans better get it right when they play the Nuggets Friday night. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters