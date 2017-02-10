Extra Mustard

Friday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Jessica Cribbon; Go away Jeffrey Loria

Rohan Nadkarni
Never Come Back

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has reportedly agreed to sell the team for $1.6 billion and I could not be happier. Loria is one of the worst owners in sports. He screwed over fans and was an overall embarrassment for South Florida. Jeff Passan accurately captures Loria’s misdeeds in this scathing column. Of course, for all his awfulness, Loria will still end up a billionaire, and the Marlins may end up with another owner who runs the team on the cheap

What is Kyrie Irving Reading?

The 24-year-old Irving, who last year won a gold medal not long after hitting one of the greatest shots in Finals history, has already accomplished more in his short career than most basketball players could dream of achieving. I spoke to Irving about how he's still trying to find himself off the court.

This is Despicable

Ken Starr is reportedly in line for a position in the Trump administration. You may remember Starr from his days as president of Baylor, where 31 football players allegedly committed 52 acts of rape while the school remained largely indifferent.

Jessica Cribbon: Lovely Lady of the Day

The Lovely Lady of the Day is Jessica Cribbon, who was born in Perth, Australia. Perth is home to my favorite Australian Baseball League team, the Perth Heat. (Here's her full-size gallery)

All 32 NFL Team Needs

I still haven’t recovered from the Super Bowl, but if you have, here’s what your team (and everyone else’s) needs to pick up in the off-season.

American Idol Back?

NBC may be reviving one of the most popular shows of all-time. Here are three reasons it may not be such a bad idea.

Someone Help Her!

Gone Too Soon

Never Trust Cats

Odds & Ends

Are we screwed? Ricky Gervais answers ... The Grammys are this weekend; here’s who’ll win each award ... A city wants to build a statue of the creepy ghost its named after ... Kevin Smith is making a new Jay and Silent Bob movie ... Some Rio Olympic venues are already falling into despair ... Twitter must die ... Plot details for Stranger Things season two ... The Anna Wintour of the Middle East ... How to remember your dreams ... The case against contemporary feminism ... Check out Rob Mahoney’s new podcast ... Here’s a video we did on the Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant drama.

Cook Something

New Katy Perry

