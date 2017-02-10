Extra Mustard

NFL Hot Clicks: February 10: Team by Team Off-Season Needs

Friday February 10th, 2017

Here's What Your Team Needs To Do This Off-Season

At what position does your team need to rebuild this offseason? Andy Benoit runs down team-by-team needs ... Tony Romo's revival, touchback tweaks and other NFL predictions for 2017 ... Here's why Brandon Marshall says he plans to remain a Jet ... Five possible trade destinations for Jimmy Garappollo ... Greatest ever? Peter King dissects how the Brady-Belichick Patriots stack up against other all-time teams ... A good breakdown by the Seattle Times on why the Seahawks signed kicker Blair Walsh ... One free agent every team should sign this off-season ... The Arizona Republic examines the tricky juggling act the Cardinals face with Carson Palmer returning for a final season. 

Best Week Ever

Super Bowl hero James White’s wild week took him through four cities in four days.

The 101 Best Players of 2016

Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus revealed its ranking of the 101 best players of 2016. Can you guess the three quarterbacks who made the top 10?

These Patriots won't be at the White House to celebrate the team's Super Bowl win ... Carson Palmer isn't retiring after all ... SI Now's Maggie Gray and Ryan Asselta debate whether stealing signs is cheating ... 

SI Vault Gem: A Game No One Should Have Lost

In one of the most exciting football games ever played, Miami came from way back only to lose to San Diego in overtime. Here's how John Underwood described the 1982 thriller. It is the one great irony of professional football that magnificent games such as San Diego's wonderful, woeful 41-38 overtime AFC playoff victory over Miami are almost always decided by the wrong guys. Decided not by heroic, bloodied men who play themselves to exhaustion and perform breathtaking feats, but by men in clean jerseys. With names you cannot spell, and the remnants of European accents, and slender bodies and mystical ways. Men who cannot be coached, only traded. Men whose main objective in life, more often than not, is to avoid the crushing embarrassment of a shanked field goal in the last 30 seconds. READ MORE

