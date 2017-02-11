Brandon McCarthy owns Piers Morgan in brief Twitter spat

If you were wondering (you weren't), Piers Morgan is spending his Saturday like he spends many days: fighting with random celebrities on Twitter.

After sparring with J.K. Rowling, Patton Oswalt and a host of others—mostly about Donald Trump—Piers moved on to Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy. Here's the entire exchange, which started with McCarthy making fun of Piers without tagging him. Piers obviously responded.

Piers Morgan has turned into real life Wile E. Coyote — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) February 11, 2017

Speaking as a @Dodgers fan, I'd focus on your deteriorating pitching Brandon - or it's back to the minor leagues soon. https://t.co/fX8qMyrds9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Oh Piers you silly man, you're a disgraced newspaper editor spending his Saturday searching himself online. Your life is the minor leagues. https://t.co/7aevv1tTM9 — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) February 11, 2017

Somewhere, Arsene Wenger smiles.