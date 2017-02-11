Extra Mustard

Brandon McCarthy owns Piers Morgan in brief Twitter spat

Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

If you were wondering (you weren't), Piers Morgan is spending his Saturday like he spends many days: fighting with random celebrities on Twitter. 

After sparring with J.K. Rowling, Patton Oswalt and a host of others—mostly about Donald Trump—Piers moved on to Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy. Here's the entire exchange, which started with McCarthy making fun of Piers without tagging him. Piers obviously responded. 

Somewhere, Arsene Wenger smiles. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters