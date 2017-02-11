Kevin Durant is making his homecoming to Oklahoma City on Saturday, and Thunder fans are greeting him with some witty (and mostly bitter) homemade signs.

Durant and the Warriors have beaten the Warriors twice this season at Oracle Arena, but the two–time defending Western Conference champions will travel to Durant's former home arena for the first time on Saturday.

The Warriors enter Saturday's game at 45–8, the best mark in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 31–23, good for seventh in the West.

Here's a look at some of the best fan signs welcoming Kevin Durant back to town.

KD and Russ are getting along just fine outside Chesapeake Energy Arena pic.twitter.com/jeLThmHqxf — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 11, 2017

The fans are bringing it all out tonight. #Thunder pic.twitter.com/v00IkDPN3w — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) February 11, 2017

(Here's the backstory behind that one.)

Probably going to see a lot of signs with this theme tonight: pic.twitter.com/Hd6iEKygtP — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 11, 2017

This guy has an original "Mr. Unreliable" paper: pic.twitter.com/KyHhbUmHXu — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 11, 2017

Wow. #Thunder fan Brady Cox shows how he feels about Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/as6zCaEUU7 — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) February 11, 2017

And then there was this.

The Washington State Cougars flag must be around there somewhere.