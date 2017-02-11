Extra Mustard

The best Thunder fan signs at Kevin Durant's Oklahoma City homecoming

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Kevin Durant is making his homecoming to Oklahoma City on Saturday, and Thunder fans are greeting him with some witty (and mostly bitter) homemade signs. 

Durant and the Warriors have beaten the Warriors twice this season at Oracle Arena, but the two–time defending Western Conference champions will travel to Durant's former home arena for the first time on Saturday. 

The Warriors enter Saturday's game at 45–8, the best mark in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 31–23, good for seventh in the West. 

Here's a look at some of the best fan signs welcoming Kevin Durant back to town. 

(Here's the backstory behind that one.) 

And then there was this. 

The Washington State Cougars flag must be around there somewhere. 

