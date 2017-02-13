Is this Bill Belichick?

Here’s a photo that’s been driving me crazy for like a half hour.

Dude. Just saw Bill Belichick at a Starbucks in East Memphis. pic.twitter.com/BJMmL3seEx — Darrell Greene (@dgonfox13) February 13, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Is that actually Bill Belichick or is he making a joke? I think it’s a joke but there’s no doubt BB is a loafers guy and the hair is spot-on. Although, he is definitely averse to technology, so that’s another wrinkle.

The hoodie would seem to indicate that it’s not Bill, right? Why would he wear something that makes him so easily recognizable? That’s exactly what he wants you to think. He’s throwing you off the scent. That’s why he’s the best coach ever.

I hope he enjoyed his coffee.