No More Salsa in East Rutherford

The Giants cut Victor Cruz, which is a bummer. He was such a fun player for so long but the knee injury obviously robbed him of some of his explosiveness. Plus, the last thing the Giants need is more receivers.

Playboy is Bringing Back Nudes

Hugh Hefner’s son decided Playboy’s experiment with ditching nudes was a failure, so they’re back again.

What a Jerk

Some idiot stole a penguin from a zoo in Germany.

Hannah Ferguson: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Hannah Ferguson should be a pretty recognizable face around these parts. She’s making her fourth straight appearance in the Swimsuit issue this year. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Now That’s a Celebration

That’s Jason Lee, of seventh-tier English club Corby Town, celebrating after his teammate found the net on Saturday.

“After the goal was scored we all went off to celebrate with Ben, but a fan had spilled his pint, and another fan had thrown his pint up in the air,” Lee told the BBC. “Everyone was celebrating, everyone was drenched, but I didn't want the spilled pint to go to waste so I just thought I'd have a cheeky sip.

“I got busted, caught out by the photographer. Everyone within the five-metre radius thought it was funny. I thought I was just going to get a kick out of making those guys laugh, and now it's gone viral.”

This is the Worst

Temple football has announced the addition of a new SWAG coordinator pic.twitter.com/A757WMjbnW — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 13, 2017

Temple football gave its graphic designer a new job title: S.W.A.G. coordinator. It’s not even a new hire; the guy has been there for six years.

Well That’s Awkward...

Odds & Ends

Bill Simmons’s first documentary with HBO is going to be about Andre the Giant. ... Lou Gehrig’s old house is for sale, but it has fallen into disrepair. ... Did you know there’s a chamber inside Mount Rushmore to house historical documents? ... Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky got in a stranger’s car thinking it was his Uber. They took him where he needed to go anyway. ... How would John Sterling call the birth of Derek Jeter’s child?

Brits Take Bar Fights to Another Level

100 man brawl last night at Lloyds No 1 bar in Trowbridge, Wiltshire pic.twitter.com/6OsaPJXKGo — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) February 13, 2017

You Doofus

A Whimsical Use for Police Bodycams

