Monday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Hannah Ferguson; End of an era for the Giants

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

No More Salsa in East Rutherford

0:46 | NFL
Reports: Giants release WR Victor Cruz after seven seasons

The Giants cut Victor Cruz, which is a bummer. He was such a fun player for so long but the knee injury obviously robbed him of some of his explosiveness. Plus, the last thing the Giants need is more receivers. 

Playboy is Bringing Back Nudes

Hugh Hefner’s son decided Playboy’s experiment with ditching nudes was a failure, so they’re back again. 

What a Jerk

Some idiot stole a penguin from a zoo in Germany

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Hannah Ferguson: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Nicholas Routzen
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Nicholas Routzen
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Ben Morris on U.S. Route 66.
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson: Lovely Lady of the Day
Hannah Ferguson should be a pretty recognizable face around these parts. She’s making her fourth straight appearance in the Swimsuit issue this year. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Now That’s a Celebration

That’s Jason Lee, of seventh-tier English club Corby Town, celebrating after his teammate found the net on Saturday.

“After the goal was scored we all went off to celebrate with Ben, but a fan had spilled his pint, and another fan had thrown his pint up in the air,” Lee told the BBC. “Everyone was celebrating, everyone was drenched, but I didn't want the spilled pint to go to waste so I just thought I'd have a cheeky sip.

“I got busted, caught out by the photographer. Everyone within the five-metre radius thought it was funny. I thought I was just going to get a kick out of making those guys laugh, and now it's gone viral.”

This is the Worst

Temple football gave its graphic designer a new job title: S.W.A.G. coordinator. It’s not even a new hire; the guy has been there for six years

Well That’s Awkward...

Odds & Ends

Bill Simmons’s first documentary with HBO is going to be about Andre the Giant. ... Lou Gehrig’s old house is for sale, but it has fallen into disrepair. ... Did you know there’s a chamber inside Mount Rushmore to house historical documents? ... Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky got in a stranger’s car thinking it was his Uber. They took him where he needed to go anyway. ... How would John Sterling call the birth of Derek Jeter’s child?

Brits Take Bar Fights to Another Level

You Doofus

A Whimsical Use for Police Bodycams

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

