A Tribe Called Quest pic.twitter.com/xdOHH9gktj — MTV News (@MTVNews) February 13, 2017

The Grammys ended in controversy yet again Sunday night, with Adele's 25 winning Album of the Year in quite an upset over Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Adele herself seemed embarrassed about the win, and broke her trophy in half to share the award with Beyoncé (or maybe not.) Other highlights included Adele asking for a do-over during her George Michael tribute, Beyoncé performing while very much pregnant, Bruno Mars’s Prince tribute and Chance The Rapper taking home Best New Artist. All of this happened in the absence of notable artists like Drake, Kanye West and Frank Ocean, the latter of whom heavily criticized the awards.

Tom Brady Takes You Inside His Super Bowl Comeback

Speaking with Peter King in Montana, the greatest quarterback of all time discusses the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time.

Northwestern Is Tournament Bound

With an upset over No. 7 Wisconsin on the road, the Wildcats are poised to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. And I may have just jinxed it. I'm sorry. I take it back.

I’m Still Seeing It

Vulture rounded up the meanest lines from reviews of the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker. Look, no one is going to Fifty Shades expecting a beautiful piece of cinema. But I’m still totally down to enjoy how much of a trainwreck it is. The main guy has such a bad American accent, and it all goes downhill from there. It's perfect.

Netflix Cheating Is Real

Some people continue to binge even without their partner. And you know what? I may be okay with it. Those episodes of Chef’s Table aren’t going to watch themselves.

It's Time

KFC gotta sign Lil Yachty as the first black Colonel Sanders now, has to happen to heal this nation pic.twitter.com/lZtWT1XRWg — AWEST BRO DUDE (@ayyy_west) February 13, 2017

This is a Human!

When sephora got highlighters on sale pic.twitter.com/539Lj4ZXHb — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 13, 2017

Not Every One Should Sing

Odds & Ends

Donald Trump is going after Mark Cuban on Twitter in a battle of Reality TV stars ... A closer look at NBC’s move to replace Bob Costas with Mike Tirico ... DJ Khaled has a new song with Beyoncé and Jay Z ... Buddy Hield hit DeMarcus Cousins with a nutshot ... What do Americans think of marriage? ... Inside New York City’s fancy McDonald’s ... Read this if you’ve seen John Wick 2 ... An NHL ref made the greatest penalty call you will ever hear ... Please thank Lee Jenkins for all the cupcake references, Oklahoma City ... We should all aspire to be Rihanna.

Jungle Mirror

I could watch this for hours.

They set up a mirror in the middle of the jungle... pic.twitter.com/a7rb8FlWGy — Crawford Collins (@CrawfordCollins) January 4, 2017

"Lights," Ellie Goulding

