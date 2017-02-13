Extra Mustard

Monday’s A.M. Hot Clicks: Hannah Davis; Adele wins big at Grammys

Rohan Nadkarni
9 minutes ago

Grammys Recap

The Grammys ended in controversy yet again Sunday night, with Adele's 25 winning Album of the Year in quite an upset over Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Adele herself seemed embarrassed about the win, and broke her trophy in half to share the award with Beyoncé (or maybe not.) Other highlights included Adele asking for a do-over during her George Michael tribute, Beyoncé performing while very much pregnant, Bruno Mars’s Prince tribute and Chance The Rapper taking home Best New Artist. All of this happened in the absence of notable artists like Drake, Kanye West and Frank Ocean, the latter of whom heavily criticized the awards.

Tom Brady Takes You Inside His Super Bowl Comeback

Speaking with Peter King in Montana, the greatest quarterback of all time discusses the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time.

Northwestern Is Tournament Bound

With an upset over No. 7 Wisconsin on the road, the Wildcats are poised to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. And I may have just jinxed it. I'm sorry. I take it back.

Hannah Davis: Lovely Lady of the Day

Hannah Davis: The Lovely Lady of the Day is Hannah Davis, who you may remember from the cover of the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Make sure you pick up the 2017 Swimsuit Issue tomorrow! (Click here for full-size version.)

Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: George Pimentel/WireImage
Hannah Davis :: George Pimentel/WireImage
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Hannah Davis :: Victor Chavez/WireImage
Hannah Davis :: Victor Chavez/WireImage
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Hannah Davis :: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai for Sports Illustrated
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Derek Kettela/SI
Hannah Davis :: Derek Kettela/SI
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Derek Kettela/SI
Hannah Davis :: Derek Kettela/SI
Hannah Davis :: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Yu Tsai
Hannah Davis :: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Andy Kropa/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Andy Kropa/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts
Hannah Davis :: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts
Hannah Davis :: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts
Hannah Davis :: Ben Watts
Hannah Davis: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 47
Close
expandIcon
1 47
Close

I’m Still Seeing It

Vulture rounded up the meanest lines from reviews of the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker. Look, no one is going to Fifty Shades expecting a beautiful piece of cinema. But I’m still totally down to enjoy how much of a trainwreck it is. The main guy has such a bad American accent, and it all goes downhill from there. It's perfect. 

Netflix Cheating Is Real

Some people continue to binge even without their partner. And you know what? I may be okay with it. Those episodes of Chef’s Table aren’t going to watch themselves.

It's Time

This is a Human!

Not Every One Should Sing

Odds & Ends

Donald Trump is going after Mark Cuban on Twitter in a battle of Reality TV stars ... A closer look at NBC’s move to replace Bob Costas with Mike Tirico ... DJ Khaled has a new song with Beyoncé and Jay Z ... Buddy Hield hit DeMarcus Cousins with a nutshot ... What do Americans think of marriage? ... Inside New York City’s fancy McDonald’s ... Read this if you’ve seen John Wick 2 ... An NHL ref made the greatest penalty call you will ever hear ... Please thank Lee Jenkins for all the cupcake references, Oklahoma City ... We should all aspire to be Rihanna.

Jungle Mirror

I could watch this for hours.

"Lights," Ellie Goulding

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters