Blurry spring training photo season came early this year

What was that you smelled this morning? Was it a distant scent wafting from Florida and Arizona? Ah, baseball. Or, at least, something approximating baseball.

Every spring, baseball reporters provide proof that players are doing something like baseball by tweeting photographs. Only, the low winter sun makes photography difficult and the pictures turn out terribly. It may sound terrible, but it’s a welcome sight for die-hard baseball fans.

This year is a World Baseball Classic year, so spring training is getting started early. That means we get to enjoy these poorly composed photographs a week earlier than usual.

(Use this song as a soundtrack for the full effect.)

Marla Hooch. What a hitter! pic.twitter.com/pXP9o5OE6J — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 13, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Andrew Miller out playing catch this morning. pic.twitter.com/6GDI4oC8DI — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 13, 2017

Here are Bumgarner and Melancon throwing, and yes, I should've been a cinematographer. pic.twitter.com/NeYxZYxzbJ — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) February 14, 2017

Baseball players on a baseball field. Let the bad beat writer photos begin pic.twitter.com/tdnnYZJwhg — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 13, 2017

Reid Brignac and Alex Bregman head to cages pic.twitter.com/a20WXBH9b1 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 14, 2017

Former #rays and current #RedSox David Price working on covering 1B during first day of spring training pic.twitter.com/hY3OewODHL — Roger Mooney (@RogerMooney50) February 14, 2017

Q and Holland bullpens pic.twitter.com/ixhrNgoyBa — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) February 14, 2017

No need to imagine what it looks like to have Sale, @DAVIDprice24, and @RickPorcello on the mound. #SoxSpring pic.twitter.com/ETcvEMegko — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 14, 2017

Pierce Johnson hopes the phrase on his socks change his fortunes: "game changer" pic.twitter.com/YPIBsvpPs6 — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) February 14, 2017

Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez take a break at #RedSox camp. pic.twitter.com/60AJXTEhj2 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 14, 2017

It doesn't talk long to see why many say Ron Washington has long been one of the most energetic coaches in baseball pic.twitter.com/vlioGYmWHu — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 14, 2017

Here we go pic.twitter.com/E28nLZdQTz — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 14, 2017

If your eyes are bleeding after that, Tampa Bay Times photographer’s Will Vragovic’s crystal clear shots are the perfect antidote.