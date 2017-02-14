Extra Mustard

Bryce Harper roots for half of the NFC East

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
3 hours ago

If Nationals fans are hoping Bryce Harper will stay in Washington once he becomes a free agent, this isn’t a good sign.

WWE Raw was in Harper’s hometown of Las Vegas on Monday and the Nationals star stopped by the arena to check out the action. ​He was wearing a backwards hat, which seemed innocent enough. 

But then, Harper turned around and revealed it was a Cowboys hat. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

The only problem is that Harper has been seen several times wearing Redskins gear

Just some shenanigans on the off day at the @smithsonian Natural History museum! #DC

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

Similarly, Wizards star John Wall (an admitted Cowboys fan) had previously been spotted in Washington gear before showing up to September’s Skins-Cowboys game at FedEx Field in an Emmitt Smith jersey. 

Maybe they just don’t like racist logos.

[via Washington Post]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters