Bryce Harper roots for half of the NFC East

If Nationals fans are hoping Bryce Harper will stay in Washington once he becomes a free agent, this isn’t a good sign.

WWE Raw was in Harper’s hometown of Las Vegas on Monday and the Nationals star stopped by the arena to check out the action. ​He was wearing a backwards hat, which seemed innocent enough.

But then, Harper turned around and revealed it was a Cowboys hat.

Full clip of Bryce (and Bryan) Harper at Monday Night Raw https://t.co/mCBsziKQ8H — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 14, 2017

The only problem is that Harper has been seen several times wearing Redskins gear.

Just some shenanigans on the off day at the @smithsonian Natural History museum! #DC A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Apr 25, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT

Similarly, Wizards star John Wall (an admitted Cowboys fan) had previously been spotted in Washington gear before showing up to September’s Skins-Cowboys game at FedEx Field in an Emmitt Smith jersey.

Now wait a second... pic.twitter.com/Lkh23ePbs2 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 18, 2016

Maybe they just don’t like racist logos.

