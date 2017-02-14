Bryce Harper roots for half of the NFC East
If Nationals fans are hoping Bryce Harper will stay in Washington once he becomes a free agent, this isn’t a good sign.
WWE Raw was in Harper’s hometown of Las Vegas on Monday and the Nationals star stopped by the arena to check out the action. He was wearing a backwards hat, which seemed innocent enough.
But then, Harper turned around and revealed it was a Cowboys hat.
Full clip of Bryce (and Bryan) Harper at Monday Night Raw https://t.co/mCBsziKQ8H— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 14, 2017
The only problem is that Harper has been seen several times wearing Redskins gear.
Similarly, Wizards star John Wall (an admitted Cowboys fan) had previously been spotted in Washington gear before showing up to September’s Skins-Cowboys game at FedEx Field in an Emmitt Smith jersey.
Now wait a second... pic.twitter.com/Lkh23ePbs2— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 18, 2016
Maybe they just don’t like racist logos.