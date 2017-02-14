Send Him a Box of Candy Hearts, Jim

James Dolan lifted Charles Oakley’s ban from Madison Square Garden, but Oakley doesn’t care. He wants Dolan to make a public apology.

Like Something Out of a Movie

Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, was killed by a female assassin at an airport in Malaysia with a mysterious liquid.

What’s Old is New Again

Nokia is bringing back the brick phone it released in 2000. People say it’s indestructible but that wasn’t the case when I ran into the water at Myrtle Beach with it in my swimsuit pocket.

Samantha Hoopes: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Samantha Hoopes, who just celebrated her 26th birthday last week, returns to SI Swimsuit for the fourth time this year. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Blame Mike Lupica?

The New York Post is reporting that ESPN canceled The Sports Reporters because of Mike Lupica. Lupica is widely known as a jerk, but maybe take that with a grain of salt given the war between the Post and Lupica’s Daily News.

Nick Young’s New Nickname

Sometimes a Cigar is Not a Cigar

my whole neighborhood gossiping about my "smoking habit" ..... pic.twitter.com/EuqBMpS7YJ — Sarah Holder (@sarahholderr) February 11, 2017

Odds & Ends

Former Twins manager (and current Diamondbacks bench coach) Ron Gardenhire was diagnosed with prostate cancer. ... The Knicks’ three European imports need to go to driver’s ed. ... For Randy Moss’s 40th birthday, the NFL put together a nine-minute highlight reel of all his 40-yard touchdowns. You’ll have to click through to watch since the NFL is dumb and won’t let me embed it. ... Everyone wants to read rumors about the newest iPhone. ... Taco Bell does weddings now. ... Wrestling fans will love this interview with ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund.

