Tuesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Samantha Hoopes; Oakley may or may not be Dolan's Valentine

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Send Him a Box of Candy Hearts, Jim

Report: Charles Oakley's Madison Square Garden ban lifted

James Dolan lifted Charles Oakley’s ban from Madison Square Garden, but Oakley doesn’t care. He wants Dolan to make a public apology

Like Something Out of a Movie

Kim Jong-un’s half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, was killed by a female assassin at an airport in Malaysia with a mysterious liquid.

What’s Old is New Again

Nokia is bringing back the brick phone it released in 2000. People say it’s indestructible but that wasn’t the case when I ran into the water at Myrtle Beach with it in my swimsuit pocket. 

Samantha Hoopes: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Samantha Hoopes, who just celebrated her 26th birthday last week, returns to SI Swimsuit for the fourth time this year. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Samantha Hoopes :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Samantha Hoopes :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Samantha Hoopes :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: @samanthahoopes_/Instagram
Samantha Hoopes :: @samanthahoopes_/Instagram
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: @samanthahoopes_
Samantha Hoopes :: @samanthahoopes_
Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes
Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage
Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Samantha Hoopes :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes :: Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Getty Images
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Credit: Walter Iooss Jr.
Samantha Hoopes (far right)
Samantha Hoopes (far right)
GC Images
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes :: Yu Tsai
Samantha Hoopes: Lovely Lady of the Day
Blame Mike Lupica?

The New York Post is reporting that ESPN canceled The Sports Reporters because of Mike Lupica. Lupica is widely known as a jerk, but maybe take that with a grain of salt given the war between the Post and Lupica’s Daily News.

Well This Was Inevitable

Nick Young’s New Nickname

Sometimes a Cigar is Not a Cigar

Odds & Ends

Former Twins manager (and current Diamondbacks bench coach) Ron Gardenhire was diagnosed with prostate cancer. ... The Knicks’ three European imports need to go to driver’s ed. ... For Randy Moss’s 40th birthday, the NFL put together a nine-minute highlight reel of all his 40-yard touchdowns. You’ll have to click through to watch since the NFL is dumb and won’t let me embed it. ... Everyone wants to read rumors about the newest iPhone. ... Taco Bell does weddings now. ... Wrestling fans will love this interview with ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund

Harry Potter Minus Every Other Word

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

