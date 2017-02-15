The NFL teamed up with The Ad Council on a new ad called "Fans of Love," and it is terrific.

The ad, which is part of the larger "Love Has No Labels" campaign, centers on the "Kiss Cam" at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. It celebrates love of all kinds and features same-sex couples, interracial couples and children with down's syndrome. Watch it below.

One of the women featured in the ad is a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in Orlando last year.