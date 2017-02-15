Extra Mustard

Watch: NFL's awesome new 'No Labels' ad features couples of all kinds on 'Kiss Cam'

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

The NFL teamed up with The Ad Council on a new ad called "Fans of Love," and it is terrific. 

The ad, which is part of the larger "Love Has No Labels" campaign, centers on the "Kiss Cam" at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. It celebrates love of all kinds and features same-sex couples, interracial couples and children with down's syndrome. Watch it below.

One of the women featured in the ad is a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in Orlando last year. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters