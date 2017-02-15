Extra Mustard

Wednesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Kelly Rohrbach; LeBron’s SI tattoo

The Story Behind LeBron’s Ink

Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated

As part of an idiotic rant this week about how LeBron James, who grew up in poverty, raised by a single mother and shuttling from home to home, was born with privilege, Jason Whitlock criticized LeBron for getting “Chosen 1” tattooed on his back. I didn’t make the connection between the tat and LeBron’s first SI cover until I read this story by Jesse Washington of The Undefeated.

Senator Rock

Kid Rock is reportedly being considered by Michigan politicians to challenge for a seat in the U.S. Senate next year

An Update on the Craziest Story of the Week

A woman has been arrested in the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half brother. She was wearing a shirt that read “LOL” during the crime. 

Kelly Rohrbach: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Today I learned that Kelly Rohrbach earned a golf scholarship to Georgetown. That explains this awesome shot from a hazard at Pebble. 

Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: SI
Kelly Rohrbach :: SI
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: Getty Images
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach :: @kellyrohrbach/Instagram
Kelly Rohrbach: Lovely Lady of the Day
I’m Laughing Like an Idiot at These

No one who ordered a heart-shaped pizza Tuesday got what he or she wanted

What a Beautiful Family

What a Country

What a Country

Odds & Ends

Forbes ranked the Knicks as the most valuable NBA team, so they’d probably be the most valuable team in sports if not for James Dolan. ... Russia beat Turkey 42–0 in a youth hockey game. ... The Mets are playing an exhibition at West Point after spring training. ... Mike Gundy put on a singlet to promote a big Oklahoma State wrestling match. ... Your date is more likely to judge you if you have an Android phone. ... I mostly agree with this ranking of the best NBA expansion candidates

Easily the Best Subway Performer Ever

Happy 45th, Jaromir Jagr

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter.

