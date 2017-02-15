The Story Behind LeBron’s Ink

Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated

As part of an idiotic rant this week about how LeBron James, who grew up in poverty, raised by a single mother and shuttling from home to home, was born with privilege, Jason Whitlock criticized LeBron for getting “Chosen 1” tattooed on his back. I didn’t make the connection between the tat and LeBron’s first SI cover until I read this story by Jesse Washington of The Undefeated.

Senator Rock

Kid Rock is reportedly being considered by Michigan politicians to challenge for a seat in the U.S. Senate next year.

An Update on the Craziest Story of the Week

A woman has been arrested in the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half brother. She was wearing a shirt that read “LOL” during the crime.

Kelly Rohrbach: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Today I learned that Kelly Rohrbach earned a golf scholarship to Georgetown. That explains this awesome shot from a hazard at Pebble. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Kelly Rohrbach: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 31 Close expandIcon 1 31 Close

I’m Laughing Like an Idiot at These

No one who ordered a heart-shaped pizza Tuesday got what he or she wanted.

What a Beautiful Family

I have a friend that insisted on dressing up like a clown for his family pic back when he was like 8 and it's my favorite picture ever pic.twitter.com/LtAjhbs1wh — Leslie M.R (@Lejlie) February 13, 2017

What a Country

Went down the rabbit hole studying Russia's fascination with Adidas and my research has yielded great results pic.twitter.com/011HPizZlH — Tony (@celtic_frosty) February 14, 2017

What a Country

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has stunned 46 percent of the people in this photo, including the president. pic.twitter.com/GKkz0cjB5d — Dan McQuade (@dhm) February 15, 2017

Odds & Ends

Forbes ranked the Knicks as the most valuable NBA team, so they’d probably be the most valuable team in sports if not for James Dolan. ... Russia beat Turkey 42–0 in a youth hockey game. ... The Mets are playing an exhibition at West Point after spring training. ... Mike Gundy put on a singlet to promote a big Oklahoma State wrestling match. ... Your date is more likely to judge you if you have an Android phone. ... I mostly agree with this ranking of the best NBA expansion candidates.

Easily the Best Subway Performer Ever

Happy 45th, Jaromir Jagr

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.