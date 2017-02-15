Kate Upton Back

The cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night. Kate Upton graces the front of the issue for the third time. There are three separate covers if you're into collecting. You can view a collection of photos from the interview here. And if you want to party with Kate and the rest of the models, you can buy tickets to SI’s Swimsuit party here.

Notorious

Conor McGregor talks fighting Floyd Mayweather, searching for Khloe Kardashian and really getting paid by the UFC in a profile for GQ Style.

Tom Brady On Lifestyle, Legacy and Deflategate

Tucked away in a remote, undisclosed location in Montana, Tom Brady spoke to The MMQB’s Peter King about his life off the football field.

Ashley Graham: Lovely Lady of the Day

In honor of this year's reveal, today's Lovely Lady is one of last year's Swimsuit cover models, Ashley Graham.

Rumor Has It

Rumor the German Shepard won Best in Show at the 2017 Westminster Dog Show. The New York Times has a bunch of great photos of all the lil' pups, each of whom is a superstar.

Let’s Keep Harrison Ford on the Ground

The Star Wars star was apparently involved in a serious plane incident Monday, the second time since 2015 he’s had problems while flying his own aircraft. The first time, Ford actually crash-landed on a golf course.

Spooky

I keep an acoustic guitar prominently displayed in my apartment like a threat — Shawn (@online_shawn) November 20, 2015

We've All Been There

[arguing with wife who briefly dated a guy that designs lego sets] sorry I'm not craig — brent (@murrman5) September 8, 2015

I’d Wear Both Jackets

Bill's fashion = Steven Seagal in the 80's.

Hillary's fashion = Steven Seagal right now. pic.twitter.com/trUgpPbfUR — John Gholson (@gholson) February 11, 2017

Odds & Ends

Drew Magary uses too much toilet paper ... Life advice from Jimmy Kimmel ... Why a black Bachelorette is a big deal ... You can climb Mount Everest in virtual reality ... This runner was winning his race until a pole fell on him ... Classic rom-coms re-written for Trump’s America ... Your date is judging your Android phone ... How to fill out your W-4 ... Can you be friends with a bear?

"Whatcha Say," Jason Derulo

