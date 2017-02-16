Extra Mustard

Richard Jefferson turned Kay Felder into the ‘world’s tallest Oompa Loompa’

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Cavs veteran Richard Jefferson engaged in a brilliant form of self-promotional rookie hazing on Wednesday. 

Jefferson is up for some kind of social media honor called the Shorty Awards because his Snapchat is easily the best in the NBA. In order to boost his candidacy, Jefferson had rookie point guard Kay Felder dress up like a Willy Wonka Oompa Loompa before Cleveland’s game against the Pacers. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Felder said he’s the “world’s tallest Oompa Loompa,” but he’s only 5'9".

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters