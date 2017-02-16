Cavs veteran Richard Jefferson engaged in a brilliant form of self-promotional rookie hazing on Wednesday.

Jefferson is up for some kind of social media honor called the Shorty Awards because his Snapchat is easily the best in the NBA. In order to boost his candidacy, Jefferson had rookie point guard Kay Felder dress up like a Willy Wonka Oompa Loompa before Cleveland’s game against the Pacers.

Why does RJ deserve a @shortyawards?

Because he's the Snapchat 🐐 and knows the World's Tallest Oompa Loompa.

VOTE: https://t.co/OJ5QjWRAN2 pic.twitter.com/AUH67gozBS — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 15, 2017

RICHARD JEFFERSON 😂😭 The ultimate @shortyawards endorsement from world's tallest Oompa Loompa Kay Felder pic.twitter.com/Z5IFFHHcOp — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 15, 2017

Felder said he’s the “world’s tallest Oompa Loompa,” but he’s only 5'9".