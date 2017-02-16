Long snapper Scott Sypniewski is transferring from Michigan to Vanderbilt. He'll be eligible to play immediately as he already graduated from Michigan, but no offense to Sypniewski, his transfer isn't the news here.

The news is the way Garrett Moores, a former backup quarterback and the holder for the Wolverines, bid farewell to the man who delivered snaps to him.

Going to miss this view next season, but I know you're going to absolutely dominate at Vanderbilt. It was a pleasure playing with you✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/NL1mKp1X35 — Garrett Moores (@gmoores11) February 16, 2017

I feel it would be best if I let that tweet speak for itself.

-Daniel Rapaport