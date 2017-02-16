Extra Mustard

Bill Belichick will be the voice of a new World War II documentary

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Patriots fans waiting to hear Bill Belichick’s gruff voice won’t have to wait until next season. 

Belichick is narrating a documentary film about World War II set to air this spring on PBS, the World War II Foundation announced Thursday. It’s a one-hour film called “D-Day: Over Normandy” shot exclusively with drone- and helicopter-mounted cameras, interspersed with interviews with survivors of the battle.

Belichick’s father, Steve, fought in WWII with the U.S. Navy and later became a longtime football coach at the Naval Academy, where Bill says he learned his current management style. 

“Every day of my childhood, I was immersed in the tradition of the United States Navy,” Belichick said in a statement. “I was, and remain, inspired by their discipline, teamwork and courage, especially the sailors who fought on D-Day and in the Pacific theater, where the U.S. Pacific Fleet sacrificed so much for ultimate victory. The Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines made one heck of a team in World War II.” 

Belichick did not say, “We’re on to Normandy.”

