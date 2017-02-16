When No One Ain't Around

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert—celebrity couple and stars of an incredibly steamy music video—gave an outstanding interview to my good friend Clay Skipper over at GQ. It turns out Taylor and Shumpert got married not far from where Taylor gave birth to their daughter—their bathroom. I can’t wait to see how they recreate the interview on Empire.

All-Star Weekend Approaching

Get ready for NBA All-Star Weekend with 10 Burning Questions and our Slam Dunk Contest preview, both courtesy of Ben Golliver. I also have a video interview with Klay Thompson, who discusses—among other things—why so many Warriors players have goatees. If you need another reason to be excited for the weekend, The Roots wrote a basketball musical for Sunday’s game.

“Bad B------ Everywhere”

Really fun story here: What it's like to be an Uber driver at the Super Bowl.

Celebrity Conspiracy Theories That Won’t Quit

A couple of these are compelling.

LeBron: The Sequel

From Pablo Torre, a deep dive into LeBron’s immersion into the entertainment world.

So Many Questions

#knickstape 🙈 A post shared by the plug (@lou_minoti) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:47am PST

My Hero

Me as a parent pic.twitter.com/6qC8GUmGPM — Mr. Roundtable (@dj_rocklee) February 16, 2017

Meanwhile, in Flavortown

when ur boy got the vision pic.twitter.com/ktIwxgsewf — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) February 15, 2017

Odds & Ends

The secret to healthy skin is in your food ... Genie Bouchard will go on a second date with her Twitter fan ... Charles Oakley had more strong takes about the Knicks ... Ben Affleck quitting Batman may be what DC Comics needs ... My favorite SI story of the year ... Here’s a new music video from The Weeknd ... Glen “Big Baby” Davis torched Doc Rivers ... The board game Monopoly is being gentrified.

Does Real Ass Music

