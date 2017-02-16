Extra Mustard

Thursday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Bijou Phillips; Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor

Rohan Nadkarni
When No One Ain't Around

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert—celebrity couple and stars of an incredibly steamy music video—gave an outstanding interview to my good friend Clay Skipper over at GQ. It turns out Taylor and Shumpert got married not far from where Taylor gave birth to their daughter—their bathroom. I can’t wait to see how they recreate the interview on Empire.

All-Star Weekend Approaching

Get ready for NBA All-Star Weekend with 10 Burning Questions and our Slam Dunk Contest preview, both courtesy of Ben Golliver. I also have a video interview with Klay Thompson, who discusses—among other things—why so many Warriors players have goatees. If you need another reason to be excited for the weekend, The Roots wrote a basketball musical for Sunday’s game.

“Bad B------ Everywhere”

Really fun story here: What it's like to be an Uber driver at the Super Bowl.

Bijou Phillips: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

The P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day is former model Bijou Phillips, who hails from Greenwich, Conn., the wealthiest city in the state. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Lovely Lady of the Day: Bijou Phillips
Celebrity Conspiracy Theories That Won’t Quit

A couple of these are compelling.

LeBron: The Sequel

From Pablo Torre, a deep dive into LeBron’s immersion into the entertainment world.

So Many Questions

#knickstape 🙈

A post shared by the plug (@lou_minoti) on

My Hero

Meanwhile, in Flavortown

Odds & Ends

The secret to healthy skin is in your food ... Genie Bouchard will go on a second date with her Twitter fan ... Charles Oakley had more strong takes about the Knicks ... Ben Affleck quitting Batman may be what DC Comics needs ... My favorite SI story of the year ... Here’s a new music video from The Weeknd ... Glen “Big Baby” Davis torched Doc Rivers ... The board game Monopoly is being gentrified.

Does Real Ass Music

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

