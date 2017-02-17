Extra Mustard

Friday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Prestin Obradovich; Hockey reporter literally eats his words

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

He’s a Man of His Word

A hockey writer in Belarus lost a bet about the team he covers and had to eat a newspaper soup. 

This Keeps Getting Better

The best story of the week is obviously the assassination of Kim Jong-il’s half-brother. Now the woman accused of killing him (the one in the “LOL” shirt) says she thought she was on a TV prank show

A Taste of the '90's

I’m too young to remember Zima, but I’ll have a chance to try it now that MillerCoors is reviving the clear malt beverage.

Prestin Obradovich: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Say hello to Prestin Obradovich, who’s been boggling my mind with this photo of what appears to be a shag carpet on a mountaintop. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: @prestinrose/Instagram
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Prestin Obradovich :: Industry Model Management
Say Cheese!

My parents met a friendly stingray on vacation from pics

IT’S OVAH

Oh, It’s a Murder Trial?

Jury selection continued today in Aaron Hernandez’s second murder trial. One woman was completely oblivious.

Odds & Ends

A middle school teacher in Canada gave his students instructions for cooking and injecting crystal meth. ... A military flyover at a ski race in Switzerland got close enough to clip the overhead camera. ... A Delaware Uber driver is accused of returning to his passengers’ homes to rob them. ... In response to Chris Christie trashing Philadelphia, the mayor lashed out and called him a bully.

That is a Technical?

For MJ’s Birthday and the ASG

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

