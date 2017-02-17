He’s a Man of His Word

A hockey writer in Belarus lost a bet about the team he covers and had to eat a newspaper soup.

This Keeps Getting Better

The best story of the week is obviously the assassination of Kim Jong-il’s half-brother. Now the woman accused of killing him (the one in the “LOL” shirt) says she thought she was on a TV prank show.

A Taste of the '90's

I’m too young to remember Zima, but I’ll have a chance to try it now that MillerCoors is reviving the clear malt beverage.

Prestin Obradovich: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Say hello to Prestin Obradovich, who’s been boggling my mind with this photo of what appears to be a shag carpet on a mountaintop. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Prestin Obradovich: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 28 Close expandIcon 1 28 Close

​

Say Cheese!

IT’S OVAH

KENNY SMITH: [covered in pumpkin guts after a contestant tomahawked one] IT’S OVAH. IT’S OVAH. HE DUNKED A PUMPKIN. IT’S OVAH. — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) February 17, 2013

Oh, It’s a Murder Trial?

Jury selection continued today in Aaron Hernandez’s second murder trial. One woman was completely oblivious.

One woman, who was eventually excused after a DA peremptory challenge, was asked if she heard of the case. She thought it was #Deflategate. — Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) February 17, 2017

When she asked the #Deflategate question, Judge Locke said the case had nothing to do with it and everyone - including Hernandez - laughed. — Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) February 17, 2017

Odds & Ends

A middle school teacher in Canada gave his students instructions for cooking and injecting crystal meth. ... A military flyover at a ski race in Switzerland got close enough to clip the overhead camera. ... A Delaware Uber driver is accused of returning to his passengers’ homes to rob them. ... In response to Chris Christie trashing Philadelphia, the mayor lashed out and called him a bully.

That is a Technical?

Senior Night Tonight ! Ima Miss High School 😭💕👌🏾 had to do it for my man @ImNextRecruitin 1 time ! pic.twitter.com/x2JjrliCuC — ☁️SWAGS (@YVNGSWAG_) February 17, 2017

For MJ’s Birthday and the ASG

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.