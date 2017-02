Kevin Durant is chillin' courtside at All-Star Saturday night, so naturally he was shown on the scoreboard during one of the many breaks in the action. That's all well and good, but get a load of this P.A. announcer billing him from OKC!

C'mon dude. That was the weakest rescue attempt, too. “Golden State Warriors, baby,” as if it was all cool. Whoops.

– Kenny Ducey