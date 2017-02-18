Extra Mustard

Hey LeBron, we still haven't forgotten that time you said you'd compete in the dunk contest

Extra Mustard
36 minutes ago

It's been over seven years since LeBron James said he'd enter the slam dunk competition, and here we are...still waiting.

Remember that fateful night in Phoenix? When LeBron saw Dwight Howard straight stunting on everyone and felt compelled enough to announce to the world he was “preliminarily” putting his name in for the contest? Well, we do.

We're still waiting, LeBron. There's still time, LeBron. Please. Enter the contest. They needed to pull from the D-League this year.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters