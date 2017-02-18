It's been over seven years since LeBron James said he'd enter the slam dunk competition, and here we are...still waiting.

Remember that fateful night in Phoenix? When LeBron saw Dwight Howard straight stunting on everyone and felt compelled enough to announce to the world he was “preliminarily” putting his name in for the contest? Well, we do.

We're still waiting, LeBron. There's still time, LeBron. Please. Enter the contest. They needed to pull from the D-League this year.

– Kenny Ducey