Extra Mustard

WATCH: Johns Hopkins pulls off another hidden-ball trick, this time for game-winning goal

Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Johns Hopkins midfielder Joel Tinney is making a really strong case to be King of the Hidden-Ball Trick. 

Earlier this month, Tinney orchestrated a perfect one to score against Navy. He was back at it again on Saturday, when No. 5 Johns Hopkins played No. 9 Loyola (Md.).

With the game tied 13-13 in overtime, Tinney went with his trusty hidden-ball trick and it once again worked to perfection. The Loyola defense was completely fooled; four defenders bit on the fake and left Tinney to guard a guy who did not have the ball. That freed up Tinney to fire home the game-winner. 

Nothing like the hidden ball trick to win in OT! 👌#SCtop10

A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on

Hopkins also pulled off the hidden-ball trick in 2015 against Virginia. It's clear this is their thing, and it's also clear that defenses have failed to catch on. 

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

