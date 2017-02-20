Extra Mustard

Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Danielle Herrington; Behind the Scenes at SI Swimsuit Launch Week

Andy Gray
24 minutes ago

Behind the scenes at SI Swimsuit launch week

Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Danielle Herrington :: @elmnt.la
Kate Upton :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Bock and Rose Bertram :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Bock :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Christie Brinkley and John Legend :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Bo and Robyn Lawley :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Hailey Clauson :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Lexus Lounge :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Brinkley Family :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Rose Bertram and Sam Hoopes :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Aly Raisman :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Hunter McGrady and Ashley Graham :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Rose Bertram
Crowd :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Bock :: Photo by @elmnt.la
Hunter McGrady :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Brinkley family :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Aly Raisman and Hannah Jeter :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
MJ Day and Kate Upton :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal and Barbara Palvin :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Chris Stone, Kate Upton and MJ Day :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Ashley Graham :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Mia Kang :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Bock :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Autograph table :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Hailey Clauson :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Bianca Balti :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Ashley Graham :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Mia Kang :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Hair and Makeup Room :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
John Legend and Kate Upton :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Samantha Hoopes :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Bock :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Miguel :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Bock, Nina Agdal and Yu Tsai :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Ashley Graham and Yu Tsai :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Myla Dalbesio :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Kate Upton and fans :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Hailey Clauson :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Hannah Ferguson and fan :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley, Kate Bock and Bianca Balti :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Hailey Clauson :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Lexus cars :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Maggie Gray, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
SI Swimsuit Models :: Photo by @elmnt.la
Ashley Graham :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal and Yu Tsai :: Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
SI Swimsuit Models :: Photo by @elmnt.la
Behind the Scenes at 2017 SI Swimsuit Launch Week
As you know, I spent all of last week with SI Swimsuit. It was a long, strange trip - I interviewed Kate Upton (watch now on Facebook Live, discussed Vacation with Christie Brinkley (I had to remind her that the family was called the Griswolds), ate pizza with El Prez of Barstool fame (as did some other models) and ended up on a hotel bed with four models at 3 a.m. on Saturday night (there were others in the room but that doesn't sound as exciting). Best of all: our star photographer Taylor Ballantyne was there to cover all most of it for this behind the scenes photo gallery.

Candice Wiggins has some thoughts on the WNBA

“Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge. I would say 98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place." Safe to say Candice Wiggins didn't love her two years in the WNBA. Check out the story for more eye-opening quotes.

The 10 most high-tech sneakers on the market

Did you know there's a sneaker that connects with your smartphone?

Lovely lady of the day

Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by ACK.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by ACK.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Balmain.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Balmain.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Lanvin. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Lanvin. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Francesco Scognamiglio. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by Francesco Scognamiglio. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMdanielle&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMdanielle&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMdanielle&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMdanielle&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by ACK.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by ACK.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569664&u1=SISWIMdanielle" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569663&u1=SISWIMdanielle" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569664&u1=SISWIMdanielle" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopspring.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569664&u1=SISWIMdanielle" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569663&u1=SISWIMdanielle" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569664&u1=SISWIMdanielle" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopspring.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Lanvin. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Lanvin. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Francesco Scognamiglio. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Francesco Scognamiglio. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by ACK.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by ACK.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.</span>
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Lanvin.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Lanvin.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569664&u1=SISWIMdanielle">top</a> and <a href=" http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569663&u1=SISWIMdanielle">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569664&u1=SISWIMdanielle">shopspring.com</a>. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569664&u1=SISWIMdanielle">top</a> and <a href=" http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569663&u1=SISWIMdanielle">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569664&u1=SISWIMdanielle">shopspring.com</a>. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Dress by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.</span>
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Balmain. 
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Balmain. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.</span>
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Danielle Herrington was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.
Danielle Herrington 2017 Swimsuit photo gallery
Spent the weekend with Danielle Herrington and she will absolutely become a star. I predict SI Swimsuit cover by 2020. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

This was scary

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins fell to the floor during last night's game against Texas after his internal defibrillator administered a shock due to his heart rhythm being too fast. 

New sport alert: unicycle hockey

Who needs ice skates when you can cruise around on a one-wheeled bike?

Think you're a crazy dog owner?

A woman in Japan built an elevator for her 10-year-old corgi.

Hoverbikes have arrived

This doesn't look remotely safe but a bike that rides in midair is pretty cool.

Bill Belichick renames boat

Penn State coaching staff pays tribute to wrestling team

Odds & ends

Either Vlade Divac is an awful GM or he needs to keep some things to himself ...The NBA world is freaking out over Isaiah Thomas's cryptic tweet ... Nobody wants to play for the Jaguars ... This Walmart customer is really desperate for a lawsuit ... I'm enjoying Celebrity Week on The Price is Right ... So the Snapchat founder really is waiting until marriage to have sex with Miranda Kerr. This man has a lot of patience ... How to make rum ham and other treats from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia ... Can't tell if this is best or worst engagement story ... A list of famous people who really think the world is flat.

Best birthday present ever

Take a tour of Joe Maddon's RV

Kenta Maeda can't stop pranking his translator

Alex Trebek knows hip hop

 

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

