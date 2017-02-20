Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Danielle Herrington; Behind the Scenes at SI Swimsuit Launch Week
Behind the scenes at SI Swimsuit launch week
As you know, I spent all of last week with SI Swimsuit. It was a long, strange trip - I interviewed Kate Upton (watch now on Facebook Live, discussed Vacation with Christie Brinkley (I had to remind her that the family was called the Griswolds), ate pizza with El Prez of Barstool fame (as did some other models) and ended up on a hotel bed with four models at 3 a.m. on Saturday night (there were others in the room but that doesn't sound as exciting). Best of all: our star photographer Taylor Ballantyne was there to cover all most of it for this behind the scenes photo gallery.
Candice Wiggins has some thoughts on the WNBA
“Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge. I would say 98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place." Safe to say Candice Wiggins didn't love her two years in the WNBA. Check out the story for more eye-opening quotes.
The 10 most high-tech sneakers on the market
Did you know there's a sneaker that connects with your smartphone?
Lovely lady of the day
Spent the weekend with Danielle Herrington and she will absolutely become a star. I predict SI Swimsuit cover by 2020. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
This was scary
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins fell to the floor during last night's game against Texas after his internal defibrillator administered a shock due to his heart rhythm being too fast.
New sport alert: unicycle hockey
Who needs ice skates when you can cruise around on a one-wheeled bike?
Think you're a crazy dog owner?
A woman in Japan built an elevator for her 10-year-old corgi.
Hoverbikes have arrived
This doesn't look remotely safe but a bike that rides in midair is pretty cool.
Bill Belichick renames boat
My friend Bill (Belichick) new boat VII Rings has hit the open water.Still the most arrogant cocky boat to ever sail the 7 seas. #belichick pic.twitter.com/lIedDN7mw1— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 20, 2017
Penn State coaching staff pays tribute to wrestling team
Congrats @pennstateWrest & @caelsanderson- big win at Oklahoma St! Compete in everything you do! #NotAGoodLookOnUs pic.twitter.com/eXMoUmkE5K— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) February 20, 2017
Odds & ends
Either Vlade Divac is an awful GM or he needs to keep some things to himself ...The NBA world is freaking out over Isaiah Thomas's cryptic tweet ... Nobody wants to play for the Jaguars ... This Walmart customer is really desperate for a lawsuit ... I'm enjoying Celebrity Week on The Price is Right ... So the Snapchat founder really is waiting until marriage to have sex with Miranda Kerr. This man has a lot of patience ... How to make rum ham and other treats from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia ... Can't tell if this is best or worst engagement story ... A list of famous people who really think the world is flat.
Best birthday present ever
Vladimir Tarasenko got the coolest birthday gift ever for one of his biggest fans. https://t.co/Ned8sH1mnO #stlblues pic.twitter.com/1us1wcByC0— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 20, 2017
Take a tour of Joe Maddon's RV
Kenta Maeda can't stop pranking his translator
Better keep an eye out for Kenta Maeda. #LetsGoDodgers— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 20, 2017
Follow Kenta on Instagram: https://t.co/32gqfJlL5W pic.twitter.com/3eMpFm2Q9g
Alex Trebek knows hip hop
How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017
