As you know, I spent all of last week with SI Swimsuit. It was a long, strange trip - I interviewed Kate Upton (watch now on Facebook Live, discussed Vacation with Christie Brinkley (I had to remind her that the family was called the Griswolds), ate pizza with El Prez of Barstool fame (as did some other models) and ended up on a hotel bed with four models at 3 a.m. on Saturday night (there were others in the room but that doesn't sound as exciting). Best of all: our star photographer Taylor Ballantyne was there to cover all most of it for this behind the scenes photo gallery.

Candice Wiggins has some thoughts on the WNBA

“Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge. I would say 98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place." Safe to say Candice Wiggins didn't love her two years in the WNBA. Check out the story for more eye-opening quotes.

The 10 most high-tech sneakers on the market

Did you know there's a sneaker that connects with your smartphone?

Lovely lady of the day

Spent the weekend with Danielle Herrington and she will absolutely become a star. I predict SI Swimsuit cover by 2020. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

This was scary

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins fell to the floor during last night's game against Texas after his internal defibrillator administered a shock due to his heart rhythm being too fast.

New sport alert: unicycle hockey

Who needs ice skates when you can cruise around on a one-wheeled bike?

Think you're a crazy dog owner?

A woman in Japan built an elevator for her 10-year-old corgi.

Hoverbikes have arrived

This doesn't look remotely safe but a bike that rides in midair is pretty cool.

Bill Belichick renames boat

My friend Bill (Belichick) new boat VII Rings has hit the open water.Still the most arrogant cocky boat to ever sail the 7 seas. #belichick pic.twitter.com/lIedDN7mw1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 20, 2017

Penn State coaching staff pays tribute to wrestling team

Odds & ends

Best birthday present ever

Vladimir Tarasenko got the coolest birthday gift ever for one of his biggest fans. https://t.co/Ned8sH1mnO #stlblues pic.twitter.com/1us1wcByC0 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 20, 2017

Take a tour of Joe Maddon's RV

Kenta Maeda can't stop pranking his translator

Better keep an eye out for Kenta Maeda. #LetsGoDodgers



Follow Kenta on Instagram: https://t.co/32gqfJlL5W pic.twitter.com/3eMpFm2Q9g — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 20, 2017

Alex Trebek knows hip hop

How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017

