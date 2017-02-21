Extra Mustard

Tuesday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Siera Bearchell; Magic Johnson completes a coup

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Tuesday February 21st, 2017

A real Magic trick

0:41 | NBA
Magic Johnson named Lakers' president of basketball operations 

The Lakers just overhauled their front office and put Magic Johnson in charge of everything. He said a couple of weeks ago he wanted to “call the shots” in L.A., so it looks like he got his wish. 

This is terrifying

A guy in upstate New York broke into his employer’s house with a chainsaw and used it to cut through a door. They tracked him down with a bloodhound.

He should actually do this

The president of Iceland was only kidding when he said he wants to ban pineapple on pizza, but maybe he should consider taking it seriously.

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Miss Universe Canada 2016
Siera Bearchell: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 33
Close
expandIcon
1 33
Close

Say hello to Siera Bearchell, Miss Universe Canada 2016. She’s from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, my favorite Canadian place name (just ahead of Red Deer, Alberta).(Click here for the full-size gallery.)

What an injustice

The goalkeeping coach/backup keeper for the semi-pro team that played Arsenal yesterday had to resign after his mid-game snack sparked a gambling investigation

Speaking of Red Deer

This never gets old

Take that, Da Vinci

Moneylisa from pics

Odds & Ends

What makes fans get premature championship tattoos? A few psychologists tried to make sense of it. ... Sharing the latest updates on the assassination of Kim Jong-nam has sort of become a theme in my Hot Clicks. ... Sammy Sosa is the latest guy to pull the “people doubted Jesus, too” card. ... Mo’ne Davis is dominating on the basketball court now.

Taking dodgeball to another level

Biggest pile-up I’ve ever seen

What just happened? Video Credit: @oman_el7ub And @socialpeloton #oman #cyclingcrash #tourofoman #bikefail

A post shared by CYCLING + ROAD BIKES (@pro_tour_cycling) on

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters