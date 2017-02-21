A real Magic trick

The Lakers just overhauled their front office and put Magic Johnson in charge of everything. He said a couple of weeks ago he wanted to “call the shots” in L.A., so it looks like he got his wish.

This is terrifying

A guy in upstate New York broke into his employer’s house with a chainsaw and used it to cut through a door. They tracked him down with a bloodhound.

He should actually do this

The president of Iceland was only kidding when he said he wants to ban pineapple on pizza, but maybe he should consider taking it seriously.

What an injustice

The goalkeeping coach/backup keeper for the semi-pro team that played Arsenal yesterday had to resign after his mid-game snack sparked a gambling investigation.

Speaking of Red Deer

This is the most Canadian thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/CRAmmeUPbv — stefan heck (@boring_as_heck) February 18, 2017

This never gets old

When your last name is 14 letters long pic.twitter.com/0QGBwW8n2b — Melissa Couto (@ThrowinSmoke) February 21, 2017

Take that, Da Vinci

Moneylisa from pics

Odds & Ends

What makes fans get premature championship tattoos? A few psychologists tried to make sense of it. ... Sharing the latest updates on the assassination of Kim Jong-nam has sort of become a theme in my Hot Clicks. ... Sammy Sosa is the latest guy to pull the “people doubted Jesus, too” card. ... Mo’ne Davis is dominating on the basketball court now.

Taking dodgeball to another level

Biggest pile-up I’ve ever seen

What just happened? Video Credit: @oman_el7ub And @socialpeloton #oman #cyclingcrash #tourofoman #bikefail A post shared by CYCLING + ROAD BIKES (@pro_tour_cycling) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:17am PST

A good song

