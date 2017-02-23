Extra Mustard

Thursday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Robyn Lawley; NBA trade deadline updates

Andy Gray
Thursday February 23rd, 2017

Things are happening in the NBA

As I write this (1:23 p.m.), the NBA is in the midst of trade deadline madness. Since anything I write will feel old in 10 minutes, check out our live trade blog for the latest deals and rumors.

Bad judgment alert

Jameis Winston visited Melrose Elementary in St. Petersburg on Wednesday to give a "you can do anything" message to the students. He then asked the male students in the group to stand while telling the female students to stay seated. It went downhill from there.

How a UFC fighter pulled off the biggest bank heist ever

This is a great piece, both the story itself and the presentation. Give it a read.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01881HYTW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01881HYTW&linkId=d402db2fec2f0c09cf0551d4eff87d2e&tag=siswimrobyn-20">top</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3HEIQ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3HEIQ&linkId=da2361272c260952f6624cca5d9bdd5d&tag=siswimrobyn-20">bottom</a> available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3HEIQ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3HEIQ&linkId=da2361272c260952f6624cca5d9bdd5d&tag=siswimrobyn-20">amazon.com</a>. 
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.lilianamontoya.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Liliana Montoya</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Liliana Montoya.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. 
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.lilianamontoya.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Liliana Montoya</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Liliana Montoya.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-10633-131940-133088?sid= SISWIMrobyn&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vixpaulahermanny.com%2Fimperial-bohemian-triangle-bikini">ViX Paula Hermanny</a>.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/">Anna Kosturova</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/">revolve.com</a>.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.lilianamontoya.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Liliana Montoya</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Liliana Montoya.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Anna Kosturova</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova, available at revolve.com.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Honey + Luna by Alejandra Boggiano.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Honey + Luna by Alejandra Boggiano.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com">Monica Hansen Beachwear.</a>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01881HYTW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01881HYTW&linkId=d402db2fec2f0c09cf0551d4eff87d2e&tag=siswimrobyn-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3HEIQ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3HEIQ&linkId=da2361272c260952f6624cca5d9bdd5d&tag=siswimrobyn-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3HEIQ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3HEIQ&linkId=da2361272c260952f6624cca5d9bdd5d&tag=siswimrobyn-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">amazon.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Honey + Luna by Alejandra Boggiano.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Honey + Luna by Alejandra Boggiano.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.lilianamontoya.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Liliana Montoya</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Liliana Montoya.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Monica Hansen Beachwear.</a>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/">Anna Kosturova</a>.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Anna Kosturova</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova, available at revolve.com.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach</a>. 
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8157&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fbecca%253Ftop%253D66&u1=SISWIMrobyn" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8157&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fbecca%253Ftop%253D66&u1=SISWIMrobyn" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">nordstrom.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by BECCA by Rebecca Virtue, available at nordstrom.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8157&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fbecca%253Ftop%253D66&u1=SISWIMrobyn" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8157&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fbecca%253Ftop%253D66&u1=SISWIMrobyn" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">nordstrom.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by BECCA by Rebecca Virtue, available at nordstrom.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01881HYTW/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01881HYTW&linkId=d402db2fec2f0c09cf0551d4eff87d2e&tag=siswimrobyn-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3HEIQ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3HEIQ&linkId=da2361272c260952f6624cca5d9bdd5d&tag=siswimrobyn-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3HEIQ/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3HEIQ&linkId=da2361272c260952f6624cca5d9bdd5d&tag=siswimrobyn-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">amazon.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Anna Kosturova</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-10633-131940-133088?sid=%20SISWIMrobyn&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vixpaulahermanny.com%2Fimperial-bohemian-triangle-bikini" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">ViX Paula Hermanny</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.lilianamontoya.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Liliana Montoya</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Liliana Montoya.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. 
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. 
<span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.lilianamontoya.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Liliana Montoya</a><span style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Liliana Montoya.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.lilianamontoya.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Liliana Montoya</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Liliana Montoya.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8157&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fbecca%253Ftop%253D66&u1=SISWIMrobyn">BECCA by Rebecca Virtue</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8157&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fbecca%253Ftop%253D66&u1=SISWIMrobyn">nordstrom.com</a>.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by BECCA by Rebecca Virtue, available at nordstrom.com.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-10633-131940-133088?sid=%20SISWIMrobyn&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vixpaulahermanny.com%2Fimperial-bohemian-triangle-bikini" >ViX Paula Hermanny</a>.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lilianamontoya.com">Liliana Montoya</a>.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Liliana Montoya.
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrobyn/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" >INDAH</a>.
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Robyn Lawley 2017 Swimsuit photo gallery
1 33
Close
expandIcon
1 33
Close

Robyn Lawley is easily the hottest 6'2" Australian model I've ever come across and here are the photos to prove it (click for full-size gallery). 

Allen Iverson has the best rants

Move over, practice rant. Kyle Korver shared a story about former teammate Allen Iverson and it's just tremendous.

Kate Upton discusses her sex life

It's safe to say she's not always wishing Justin Verlander has a good outing.

NBA pics from the 1980s are the best

Kanye as Jesus

Odds & ends

Charles Oakley plans on attending a Knicks game, when they play in Cleveland ... Tony Hawk's best vacation spots ... Don't be surprised if your dollar bill has a new signature soon ... One of many Oscars previews you'll see this week ... Top six Conor McGregor quotes of all time ... Joel Embiid was sad to see Nerlens Noel go ... Some guy is eating a photo of Jason Segel every day just to get his attention.

Dating tips from Nina Agdal

1:03 | Swim Daily
Nina Agdal On What To Do Before Going Out On A Date

Happy Birthday, Aziz Ansari

What are the rules?

It's been six weeks and I still can't stop singing this song from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters