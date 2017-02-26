Extra Mustard

Shaq ends Twitter feud with JaVale McGee because his mama told him to

Down
enlarge
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

What mama says, you gotta do. 

Lucky for Warriors center JaVale McGee, Shaquille O'Neal's mama said to put a stop to their Twitter feud. 

ICYMI: McGee has been regularly featured on Shaq's "Shaqtin' A Fool" segment on TNT for his frequent gaffes on the court. After a recent episode devoted solely to McGee, the two went in on each other on Twitter.

But Shaq's mother, Lucille O'Neal, decided to step in and put an end to the foolishness.

“It’s not funny anymore, seeing the things they’re saying to each other," she said, according to The Undefeated. "They need to squash this and move on.”

So like a good son, Shaq obeyed.

“I have orders from the top to leave it alone,” Shaq said. “My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”

Good boy, Shaq.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters