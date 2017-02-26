These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

What mama says, you gotta do.

Lucky for Warriors center JaVale McGee, Shaquille O'Neal's mama said to put a stop to their Twitter feud.

ICYMI: McGee has been regularly featured on Shaq's "Shaqtin' A Fool" segment on TNT for his frequent gaffes on the court. After a recent episode devoted solely to McGee, the two went in on each other on Twitter.

But Shaq's mother, Lucille O'Neal, decided to step in and put an end to the foolishness.

“It’s not funny anymore, seeing the things they’re saying to each other," she said, according to The Undefeated. "They need to squash this and move on.”

So like a good son, Shaq obeyed.

“I have orders from the top to leave it alone,” Shaq said. “My mama. Just say Shaq’s mom called him, told him, ‘Stop this silliness. Leave him alone.’ So that’s the end of the beef. You won’t be hearing about it from my side anymore. Mama has spoken.”

Good boy, Shaq.