Dwight Howard took no prisoners in Monday night's game against the Celtics.

He had already been ejected after drawing his second technical foul of the night for hanging on the rim after a dunk in the third quarter, and he added to the antics on his way off the court when he ruthlessly denied giving his jersey to a Celtics fan who literally wanted it so bad.

Dwight you're cold for this.

That's seriously cold, Dwight. Just look at her face...

After the game, the NBA announced that Howard's second technical should have actually been ruled non-unsportsmanlike. Which means Howard shouldn't have been ejected, meaning he would never have walked by that poor unsuspecting girl, meaning she never would have gotten her heart broken and this whole mess could have been avoided.

