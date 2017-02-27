Extra Mustard

Watch: Dwight Howard savagely fakes out a Celtics fan begging for his jersey

Down
enlarge
NBA Power Rankings: Pacers, Celtics continue playoff push
0:45 | NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Pacers, Celtics continue playoff push
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Dwight Howard took no prisoners in Monday night's game against the Celtics.

He had already been ejected after drawing his second technical foul of the night for hanging on the rim after a dunk in the third quarter, and he added to the antics on his way off the court when he ruthlessly denied giving his jersey to a Celtics fan who literally wanted it so bad.

That's seriously cold, Dwight. Just look at her face...

After the game, the NBA announced that Howard's second technical should have actually been ruled non-unsportsmanlike. Which means Howard shouldn't have been ejected, meaning he would never have walked by that poor unsuspecting girl, meaning she never would have gotten her heart broken and this whole mess could have been avoided. 

#Regrets

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters