Reno Aces to host Trevor Bauer Drone bobblehead giveaway

2 hours ago

The Reno Aces have released their promotional schedule for the upcoming season and it includes a Trevor Bauer Drone Bobblehead Giveaway on August 19.

The Aces are a Triple A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks and are managed by former major league slugger Phil Nevin.

If you recall, Bauer had a playoff start pushed back after he suffered a pinkie laceration while repairing his drone.

Bauer was able to return for the rest of the American League Championship Series and then played in the World Series, in which the Cleveland Indians blew a 3–1 series lead to the Chicago Cubs.

