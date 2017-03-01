These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Bill Belichick not only cracked a smile but he was seen laughing at Wednesday night's Harlem Globetrotters game and there's video evidence.

The Globetrotters approached Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday to spin a ball on her finger. Belichick loved it.

Watch the video evidence of the Patriots head coach laughing below:

We made Bill Belichick laugh! Proof: pic.twitter.com/PVbrYn64fb — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 2, 2017

The handshake/dap was also something else.