Watch: Bill Belichick laughs with Harlem Globetrotters
Bill Belichick not only cracked a smile but he was seen laughing at Wednesday night's Harlem Globetrotters game and there's video evidence.
The Globetrotters approached Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday to spin a ball on her finger. Belichick loved it.
Watch the video evidence of the Patriots head coach laughing below:
We made Bill Belichick laugh! Proof: pic.twitter.com/PVbrYn64fb— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 2, 2017
The handshake/dap was also something else.