This is eight-year-old Noah Young, a goalie on his novice AAA team in Brampton, Ontario. His pregame dance display has turned him into a viral sensation, and it’s easy to see why.

Dancing so smoothly is already a pretty impressive feat for an eight-year-old. The fact that he does it on skates in full goalie gear just makes it that much more ridiculous. It’s almost like Canadian children were born with skates on their feet and the ability to glide effortlessly over the ice.

Next time Canada beats the U.S. in a heartbreaking Olympic game, remember this video. It’s not fair that they’re so naturally talented.

(Or maybe I’m just easily impressed because I can’t skate at all.)