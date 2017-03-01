Extra Mustard

Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Brittany Oldehoff; Uh oh, Kevin Durant is hurt

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Only one thing can stop a superteam

Kevin Durant left last night’s game after hyperextending his knee. The injury was apparently significant enough that the Warriors immediately reached out to Matt Barnes, who told ESPN he’s signing with the team for the rest of the season. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that team officials and those close to Durant are “expressing fear” he might not be ready to play when the playoffs start six weeks from now. 

In happier basketball news

The kid who climbed the hoop to extricate a stranded ball at last night’s Fresno State game is the early leader for Fan of the Year

WATCH THIS RIGHT NOW

I’m not exaggerating when I say that this clip of a truck literally flying through the air at the end of a police chase is the most incredible video I’ve ever seen. 

Lovely Lady of the Day

Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Getty Images
Brittany Oldehoff :: Getty Images
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: Getty Images
Brittany Oldehoff :: Getty Images
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff ;; @brittanyoldehoff/instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Getty Images
Brittany Oldehoff :: Getty Images
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: Courtesy of Next Models
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff :: @brittanyoldehoff/Instagram
Brittany Oldehoff: Lovely Lady of the Day
Say hello to Brittany Oldehoff, former Miss Florida USA and Amazing Race contestant. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

At least I had an excuse for being unproductive at work

Amazon’s web hosting service went down for most of yesterday afternoon, causing widespread panic online. 

Damn.

Athabasca Falls, AB, CA in the winter was such a delight to see [2048 x 1647] [OC] from EarthPorn

What is this madness?

Odds & Ends

Every one of these rejected North Carolina license plates is delightful. ... Subway’s chicken is actually only half chicken. ... Uber’s CEO is a petulant child. ... Blazing Saddles and Spinal Tap, among others, are now available on Netflix. ... With the deadline today, NHL fans should keep their eyes glued to TSN’s TradeCentre. ... Darrelle Revis’s play gave the Jets plenty of reasons to cut him. His recent arrest looks like it sealed the deal

He’s not always a jerk

This is delightfully stupid

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

