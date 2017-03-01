Only one thing can stop a superteam

Warriors' Kevin Durant heads to locker room w/ apparent knee injury after Zaza Pachulia falls on his leg... pic.twitter.com/OWfoYdXWl8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 1, 2017

Kevin Durant left last night’s game after hyperextending his knee. The injury was apparently significant enough that the Warriors immediately reached out to Matt Barnes, who told ESPN he’s signing with the team for the rest of the season. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that team officials and those close to Durant are “expressing fear” he might not be ready to play when the playoffs start six weeks from now.

In happier basketball news

The kid who climbed the hoop to extricate a stranded ball at last night’s Fresno State game is the early leader for Fan of the Year.

WATCH THIS RIGHT NOW

I’m not exaggerating when I say that this clip of a truck literally flying through the air at the end of a police chase is the most incredible video I’ve ever seen.

At least I had an excuse for being unproductive at work

Amazon’s web hosting service went down for most of yesterday afternoon, causing widespread panic online.

Damn.

What is this madness?

This picture has no red pixels—so why do the strawberries still look red? https://t.co/cWeSdoeTpM pic.twitter.com/vvJc2PiYMg — Motherboard (@motherboard) February 28, 2017

Odds & Ends

Every one of these rejected North Carolina license plates is delightful. ... Subway’s chicken is actually only half chicken. ... Uber’s CEO is a petulant child. ... Blazing Saddles and Spinal Tap, among others, are now available on Netflix. ... With the deadline today, NHL fans should keep their eyes glued to TSN’s TradeCentre. ... Darrelle Revis’s play gave the Jets plenty of reasons to cut him. His recent arrest looks like it sealed the deal.

He’s not always a jerk

This is delightfully stupid

A good song

