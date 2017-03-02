Extra Mustard

Coach has no choice but to swat the crap out of little kid’s shot

Dan Gartland
15 minutes ago

I have no idea where this video came from, but I’d like to find out because this coach is so wonderfully ruthless. 

Louisville women’s team tricks Duke into defending the wrong basket

Little Leon Lett there just won’t stop driving to the hole, no matter how many times the coach yells “NOOOO!!!” The coach had no other option than to send that shot into next week. 

And you know what? That’s good coaching. That kid is never going to forget that. If that’s what it takes to keep him focused on the right basket, so be it. 

