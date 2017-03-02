Watch: LeBron James almost trucks Bill Belichick

During the Cavs' loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, LeBron James came pretty close to laying Bill Belichick out.

It happened after LeBron did a weird put-back dunk attempt/pirouette thing. He lost his balance and stumbled directly toward the five-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

Luckily for Belichick, a cameraman was in the way to serve as a human shield. After it was clear that he wouldn't get destroyed, Belichick appears to crack a smile and looked characteristically uncomfortable doing so.

"That's why I slowed up," James told reporters after the game. "I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him. I'm not taking no legend out. I'm not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win. That's pretty cool for me."

James also caught up with the legend after the game.

Have a great conversation with Coach Belichick after the game! Things like that I'll remember forever. #GOAT #MutualRespect #Inspiring — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 2, 2017

The conventional wisdom is that LeBron's best football position would be tight end, but after this, I'm going with edge rusher.

– Daniel Rapaport