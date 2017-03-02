Extra Mustard

Watch: LeBron James almost trucks Bill Belichick

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

During the Cavs' loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, LeBron James came pretty close to laying Bill Belichick out. 

It happened after LeBron did a weird put-back dunk attempt/pirouette thing. He lost his balance and stumbled directly toward the five-time Super Bowl-winning coach. 

Luckily for Belichick, a cameraman was in the way to serve as a human shield. After it was clear that he wouldn't get destroyed, Belichick appears to crack a smile and looked characteristically uncomfortable doing so. 

"That's why I slowed up," James told reporters after the game. "I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him. I'm not taking no legend out. I'm not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win. That's pretty cool for me."

James also caught up with the legend after the game. 

The conventional wisdom is that LeBron's best football position would be tight end, but after this, I'm going with edge rusher. 

– Daniel Rapaport

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters