Blazers fan wins car with half-court shot just moments after Taj Gibson’s miracle heave

Dan Gartland
3 hours ago

What was in the water last night in Portland? 

At the end of the first half of the Blazers-Thunder game, newly acquired forward Taj Gibson—who had hit three three-pointers in his eight-year career—made a miraculous 70-foot buzzer beater. 

Moments later, Blazers fan Peter Crum stepped up to center court for a chance to win a new car with a half-court shot. He made it, of course. 

Crum and Gibson better have bought lottery tickets on the way home. 

