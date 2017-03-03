What was in the water last night in Portland?

At the end of the first half of the Blazers-Thunder game, newly acquired forward Taj Gibson—who had hit three three-pointers in his eight-year career—made a miraculous 70-foot buzzer beater.

The best shot of the night belongs to... Taj Gibson? pic.twitter.com/kWg3wYZxjl — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 3, 2017

Moments later, Blazers fan Peter Crum stepped up to center court for a chance to win a new car with a half-court shot. He made it, of course.

Crum and Gibson better have bought lottery tickets on the way home.