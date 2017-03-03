Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher broke out of a 10-game scoring slump on Thursday. It’s good thing he did, because his week was going very badly before then.

On Wednesday morning, Gallagher did a radio interview with The Morning Show on Montreal’s TSN 690. The spot got cut short, though, when Gallagher informed the hosts he was being pulled over for talking on the phone without a hands-free device. (You can hear the clip here.)

But wait, it gets worse. Gallagher’s run-in with the law made waves in Canada and his mom eventually caught wind, so she had to lay into him.

Also spoke to Gallagher about getting busted driving and talking to @TSN690 yesterday. Said mom called shortly afterwards to give it to him. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 2, 2017

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Gallagher said his mom's co-workers told her about it after his traffic mishap went a bit viral. She wasn't pleased. "She was embarrassed" — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 2, 2017

A cop may let you off with just a warning, but your mom definitely won’t.

[via Reddit]