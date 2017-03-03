Conan O'Brien traveled south of the border to film "Conan Without Borders: Made in Mexico," which aired on TBS on Wednesday night. He did funny things, like (unsuccessfully) soliciting donations for Trumps's border wall and starring in a Telenovela.

He also stopped by a park to play a pickup fútbol game. Conan said he hasn't played soccer since 1974 and it showed, as he was completely hopeless. Realizing as much, he asked his teammates if he could bring a friend to compensate for his lackluster contributions.

That friend was LA Galaxy and Mexican national team star Giovani Dos Santos.

These "surprises" often look staged and rehearsed, but this one seems legit—the players seemed genuinely shocked to see Dos Santos, who took pictures with his fans after the game.