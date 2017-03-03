Extra Mustard

Oh no, Leandro Barbosa is the latest NBA player to celebrate a missed three

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Everyone in the NBA wants to be like the Warriors. Golden State’s players have made a habit of celebrating threes before they hit the net, and players around the league are trying to copy the move—with terrible results. 

Nick Young actually pioneered the ill-advised premature celebration in 2014 but it’s definitely become more popular in recent years. Kemba Walker fell victim in December and it was Leandro Barbosa’s turn on Thursday. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

It’s one thing to bet on yourself like Young and Walker, or entrust a prodigious sharpshooter like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson. But if you’re banking on Jared Dudley to knock down a shot so you don’t look like an idiot, maybe reconsider before throwing up your arms. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters