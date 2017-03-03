Everyone in the NBA wants to be like the Warriors. Golden State’s players have made a habit of celebrating threes before they hit the net, and players around the league are trying to copy the move—with terrible results.

Nick Young actually pioneered the ill-advised premature celebration in 2014 but it’s definitely become more popular in recent years. Kemba Walker fell victim in December and it was Leandro Barbosa’s turn on Thursday.

It’s one thing to bet on yourself like Young and Walker, or entrust a prodigious sharpshooter like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson. But if you’re banking on Jared Dudley to knock down a shot so you don’t look like an idiot, maybe reconsider before throwing up your arms.