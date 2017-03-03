Tom Brady reveals his brutal scouting report from NFL combine
Tom Brady is probably the best quarterback of all time, but few scouts foresaw greatness in his future at the 2000 NFL combine.
Brady had a good but not outstanding career at Michigan, and his combine performance didn't exactly scream NFL Hall of Famer.
He ran a ridiculously slow 5.28 40-yard dash and only managed a 24.5'' vertical leap, and his Average Joe-looking shirtless picture is now the stuff of legends.
Brady posted a picture of him in his combine shirt to Instagram on Wednesday to provide motivation for this year's combine participants. He captioned the picture with his own scouting report, and apparently scouts thought he had no chance to start in the NFL.
I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking. This is what they said about me then..... Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength, Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, Lacks a really strong arm, Can’t drive the ball downfield, Does not throw a really tight spiral, System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, Gets knocked down easily As @edelman11 always reminds me ... "You can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!" Good luck to all of you this weekend!!
The scouts were dead wrong.