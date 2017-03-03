Tom Brady is probably the best quarterback of all time, but few scouts foresaw greatness in his future at the 2000 NFL combine.

Brady had a good but not outstanding career at Michigan, and his combine performance didn't exactly scream NFL Hall of Famer.

He ran a ridiculously slow 5.28 40-yard dash and only managed a 24.5'' vertical leap, and his Average Joe-looking shirtless picture is now the stuff of legends.

• Bishop: The winding football journey of the only NAIA draft prospect at the combine

Brady posted a picture of him in his combine shirt to Instagram on Wednesday to provide motivation for this year's combine participants. He captioned the picture with his own scouting report, and apparently scouts thought he had no chance to start in the NFL.

The scouts were dead wrong.