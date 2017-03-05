Extra Mustard

Watch: Alex Ovechkin surprises Capitals fans by delivering pizza


Extra Mustard
an hour ago

When Alexander Ovechkin was younger, his dream was to become a pizza maker and delivery man. He finally got a chance to live out his dream.

"Pizza's here," Ovechkin said at the door with the film crew putting no effort into hiding.

“Oh my god,” the customer said.

Watch the reaction below:

Ovechkin previously starred in a Papa John's commercial and just shared that his favorite toppings on pizza are ham, pineapple, mushrooms and tomatoes.

