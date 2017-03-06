Extra Mustard

Monday's Hot Clicks: Mara Roldan; Russia to legalize soccer fan brawling?

Andy Gray
19 minutes ago

New sports alert: Russian Fan Brawling

AP

Perhaps you've heard of Russia, this small little country that's been in the news lately. The country, which hosts the World Cup in 2018, has had a small problem with its soccer fans getting into brawls before games. One lawmaker, however, has a solution: Legalizing the fighting and turn it into a sport. Igor Lebedev, a member of the Russian parliament, introduced the new "sport" in which 20 unarmed fighters on each side go at it inside an arena. “Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport,” Lebedev said. “English fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer — challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time.” Now someone tell me where I can get season tickets.

What a life

I don't want to say Floyd Mayweather has a great life, but a future LLOD named Yaya just boasted about being one of the women Mayweather is currently dating.

Arian Foster vs. wolf

Who would win, you ask? Arian Foster has some thoughts.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: @marafitofficial/Instagram
Mara Roldan :: @marafitofficial/Instagram
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: @marafitofficial/Instagram
Mara Roldan :: @marafitofficial/Instagram
Mara Roldan :: @marafitofficial/Instagram
Mara Roldan :: @marafitofficial/Instagram
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: @marafitofficial/Instagram
Mara Roldan :: @marafitofficial/Instagram
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan :: Courtesy of LMC Models
Mara Roldan: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 16
Close
expandIcon
1 16
Close

Mara Roldan is the best-looking certified nutritionist that I've ever been featured in Hot Clicks. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Going out with a bang

A 50-year-old Japanese man died when his six-ton porn collection fell on top of him.

Did you see what Nicki Minaj wore at Paris Fashion Week?

I don't often cover women's fashion but you'll want to check out this outfit.

The Godfather

The Cousins are expecting!

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻

A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on

Great moments in personalized t-shirts

Odds & ends

Alex Ovechkin surprised Caps fans by delivering pizza ... This is the best 7-year-old basketball player you'll see all day ... The stats have spoken and college hoops' best rivalry is Duke-UNC ... The internet had fun with a photo of an old gun ... A bikini model scammed a bunch of senior citizens and got no jail time ... Kale bracelet vs. MacBook, which would you rather have ... A guy who walked 10 miles to work was gifted a car by his co-workers ... Dave Letterman is back from exile and has a lot to say ... Emma Watson's Vanity Fair photo shoot caused quite a stir.

Junior hockey player goes into stands

How to properly execute the pick and roll

Get him a broadcast gig!

The future of face-off practice

Mrs. Johnson's got game

When your man is #1 in the 🌎...🔝🏌🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Military reunions are the best

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters