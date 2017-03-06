New sports alert: Russian Fan Brawling

Perhaps you've heard of Russia, this small little country that's been in the news lately. The country, which hosts the World Cup in 2018, has had a small problem with its soccer fans getting into brawls before games. One lawmaker, however, has a solution: Legalizing the fighting and turn it into a sport. Igor Lebedev, a member of the Russian parliament, introduced the new "sport" in which 20 unarmed fighters on each side go at it inside an arena. “Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport,” Lebedev said. “English fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer — challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time.” Now someone tell me where I can get season tickets.

What a life

I don't want to say Floyd Mayweather has a great life, but a future LLOD named Yaya just boasted about being one of the women Mayweather is currently dating.

Arian Foster vs. wolf

Who would win, you ask? Arian Foster has some thoughts.

Going out with a bang

A 50-year-old Japanese man died when his six-ton porn collection fell on top of him.

Did you see what Nicki Minaj wore at Paris Fashion Week?

I don't often cover women's fashion but you'll want to check out this outfit.

The Godfather

James Brown in 1967 pic.twitter.com/Sxd9qwAho4 — Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) March 3, 2017

The Cousins are expecting!

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Great moments in personalized t-shirts

Jusuf Nurkic wore a shirt with his girlfriend's face on it that read "If you can read this you're too close, he has a girlfriend" pic.twitter.com/kqkMGPcvge — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) March 5, 2017

Odds & ends

Junior hockey player goes into stands

Junior hockey in New Brunswick is out of control pic.twitter.com/qgqPaofEH3 — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) March 5, 2017

How to properly execute the pick and roll

Get him a broadcast gig!

The future of face-off practice

Kuznetsov and Shattenkirk are being challenged by a robot. pic.twitter.com/xubeKZo42P — Tommy Chalk (@Tommy_Chalk) March 3, 2017

Mrs. Johnson's got game

When your man is #1 in the 🌎...🔝🏌🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Military reunions are the best

Here is the touching moment Reggie Upshaw shared with his brother on @MT_MBB Senior Night! 👇#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/182mLrivhm — MT Athletics (@MTAthletics) March 5, 2017