Monday's Hot Clicks: Mara Roldan; Russia to legalize soccer fan brawling?
New sports alert: Russian Fan Brawling
Perhaps you've heard of Russia, this small little country that's been in the news lately. The country, which hosts the World Cup in 2018, has had a small problem with its soccer fans getting into brawls before games. One lawmaker, however, has a solution: Legalizing the fighting and turn it into a sport. Igor Lebedev, a member of the Russian parliament, introduced the new "sport" in which 20 unarmed fighters on each side go at it inside an arena. “Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport,” Lebedev said. “English fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer — challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time.” Now someone tell me where I can get season tickets.
What a life
I don't want to say Floyd Mayweather has a great life, but a future LLOD named Yaya just boasted about being one of the women Mayweather is currently dating.
Arian Foster vs. wolf
Who would win, you ask? Arian Foster has some thoughts.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Mara Roldan is the best-looking certified nutritionist that I've ever been featured in Hot Clicks. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
Going out with a bang
A 50-year-old Japanese man died when his six-ton porn collection fell on top of him.
Did you see what Nicki Minaj wore at Paris Fashion Week?
I don't often cover women's fashion but you'll want to check out this outfit.
The Godfather
James Brown in 1967 pic.twitter.com/Sxd9qwAho4— Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) March 3, 2017
The Cousins are expecting!
Great moments in personalized t-shirts
Jusuf Nurkic wore a shirt with his girlfriend's face on it that read "If you can read this you're too close, he has a girlfriend" pic.twitter.com/kqkMGPcvge— Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) March 5, 2017
Odds & ends
Alex Ovechkin surprised Caps fans by delivering pizza ... This is the best 7-year-old basketball player you'll see all day ... The stats have spoken and college hoops' best rivalry is Duke-UNC ... The internet had fun with a photo of an old gun ... A bikini model scammed a bunch of senior citizens and got no jail time ... Kale bracelet vs. MacBook, which would you rather have ... A guy who walked 10 miles to work was gifted a car by his co-workers ... Dave Letterman is back from exile and has a lot to say ... Emma Watson's Vanity Fair photo shoot caused quite a stir.
Junior hockey player goes into stands
Junior hockey in New Brunswick is out of control pic.twitter.com/qgqPaofEH3— Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) March 5, 2017
How to properly execute the pick and roll
Get him a broadcast gig!
.@RichEisen hands the headset over to... @Patriots HC Bill Belichick!— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2017
This is awesome. #NFLCombine https://t.co/sARhSc3AiV
The future of face-off practice
Kuznetsov and Shattenkirk are being challenged by a robot. pic.twitter.com/xubeKZo42P— Tommy Chalk (@Tommy_Chalk) March 3, 2017
Mrs. Johnson's got game
Military reunions are the best
Here is the touching moment Reggie Upshaw shared with his brother on @MT_MBB Senior Night! 👇#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/182mLrivhm— MT Athletics (@MTAthletics) March 5, 2017
