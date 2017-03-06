Extra Mustard

Steve Smith broke the news that Torrey Smith was being cut

1:00 | NFL
Three players poised to cash in during free agency
Dan Gartland
18 minutes ago

Steve Smith is easing right into his new job as a member of the media. 

Smith just retired after 16 years in the NFL and took a job as a commentator with NFL Network. He’s not just going to sit in front of a camera and talk trash, though. Smith is already breaking news. 

Smith got his info correct, too. Even NFL mega-reporter Adam Schefter had to admit that he got scooped. 

I won’t speculate about who Steve’s source was, but Torrey was his teammate in 2014 with the Ravens. 

