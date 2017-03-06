Steve Smith broke the news that Torrey Smith was being cut
Steve Smith is easing right into his new job as a member of the media.
Smith just retired after 16 years in the NFL and took a job as a commentator with NFL Network. He’s not just going to sit in front of a camera and talk trash, though. Smith is already breaking news.
According to sources @TorreySmithWR will be released, and become a free agent! Happy hunting my dude 👍💃💃 pic.twitter.com/w428ad6wxh— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) March 6, 2017
Smith got his info correct, too. Even NFL mega-reporter Adam Schefter had to admit that he got scooped.
NFL WR turned insider, Smith got this. Smith-on-Smith report right. https://t.co/BBagGN3eDk— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2017
Seal of approval ✔ @AdamSchefter thank you. https://t.co/cxmNfhRUME— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) March 6, 2017
I won’t speculate about who Steve’s source was, but Torrey was his teammate in 2014 with the Ravens.