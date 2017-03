Boston Celtics fans were surprised to see Isaiah Thomas walk out onto the set of a commercial but what they were not prepared for was the awkwardness that comes with a shoot gone wrong.

DraftKings pranked a few fans by inviting Thomas to read cue cards that joked about the 5'9" point guard's height and dunking ability. Thomas faked a meltdown.

Watch the shoot unfold below:

Give Thomas an Oscar. He sold that well.